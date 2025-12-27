 Jabalpur Updates: Woman SHG President Assaulted; House Property Vandelised By Miscreants In 2 Separate Incidents -- VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalJabalpur Updates: Woman SHG President Assaulted; House Property Vandelised By Miscreants In 2 Separate Incidents -- VIDEO

Jabalpur Updates: Woman SHG President Assaulted; House Property Vandelised By Miscreants In 2 Separate Incidents -- VIDEO

Several incidents of violence were reported in Jabalpur district on Saturday. In Kachhpura village, a woman self-help group president was allegedly assaulted over an old rivalry linked to paddy procurement, with a video surfacing. In another case, miscreants attacked a family and vandalised a house in the Adhartal area. Police are investigating both incidents.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 02:04 PM IST
article-image
Jabalpur Updates: Woman SHG President Assaulted; House Property Vandelised By Miscreants In 2 Separate Incidents -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Several incidents of violence by local miscreants were reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district, both from villages to the city areas, on Saturday.

Self-help president assaulted

In the first case, a woman who is the president of a self-help group was allegedly beaten by village strongmen in Kachhpura village of Jabalpur district. 

The assault reportedly took place due to an old rivalry linked to a dispute over paddy procurement being carried out in the village.

FPJ Shorts
'Educated Youth Must Take Responsibility To Educate At Least One Child,' Says Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar At BBMKU Convocation
'Educated Youth Must Take Responsibility To Educate At Least One Child,' Says Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar At BBMKU Convocation
NBCC Unlocks ₹8,500 Crore Project After Ghitorni Dispute Resolution
NBCC Unlocks ₹8,500 Crore Project After Ghitorni Dispute Resolution
Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson And Terroristic Threat Charges Following Family Complaint
Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson And Terroristic Threat Charges Following Family Complaint
Naagin 7 Episode 1: Priyanka Chahar Choudhar, Namik Paul, Eisha Singh & More; Here's Who Is Playing What- Full Detail
Naagin 7 Episode 1: Priyanka Chahar Choudhar, Namik Paul, Eisha Singh & More; Here's Who Is Playing What- Full Detail

A video of the incident has surfaced, showing the fight breaking out between the woman and a man. Fortunately, a fight was stopped by others before a mishap could occur. 

Watch the video here:

Following the incident, the victim approached the police and lodged a complaint against the accused villagers. 

Police said they have registered a case in the matter and are investigating further.

Read Also
MP News: BJP Yuva Morcha Leader Runs Over 5, Kills 2 In Morena; Escapes From Custody -- VIDEO
article-image

House vandalised, family assaulted

In a separate incident, miscreants allegedly entered a house in the Adhartal police station area of Jabalpur and brutally assaulted a family. 

The attackers also damaged household items and vandalised property outside the house.

A video of the vandalism has surfaced, showing the miscreants forcefully banging on the door with sticks. The victims have filed a complaint, and police have started an investigation to identify and arrest the accused.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jabalpur Updates: Woman SHG President Assaulted; House Property Vandelised By Miscreants In 2...

Jabalpur Updates: Woman SHG President Assaulted; House Property Vandelised By Miscreants In 2...

Bhopal News: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Timber Market Second Time In A Month; 4 Workers Injured,...

Bhopal News: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Timber Market Second Time In A Month; 4 Workers Injured,...

MP News: 60-Year-Old Man Dies After Fighting Bulls Attack Him In Morena; CCTV Clip Surfaces

MP News: 60-Year-Old Man Dies After Fighting Bulls Attack Him In Morena; CCTV Clip Surfaces

MP News: BJP Yuva Morcha Leader Runs Over 5, Kills 2 In Morena; Escapes From Custody -- VIDEO

MP News: BJP Yuva Morcha Leader Runs Over 5, Kills 2 In Morena; Escapes From Custody -- VIDEO

Bhopal News: Plates Of Radiant Warmers Crack; MPHCL Under Scanner

Bhopal News: Plates Of Radiant Warmers Crack; MPHCL Under Scanner