Jabalpur Updates: Woman SHG President Assaulted; House Property Vandelised By Miscreants In 2 Separate Incidents -- VIDEO

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Several incidents of violence by local miscreants were reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district, both from villages to the city areas, on Saturday.
Self-help president assaulted
In the first case, a woman who is the president of a self-help group was allegedly beaten by village strongmen in Kachhpura village of Jabalpur district.
The assault reportedly took place due to an old rivalry linked to a dispute over paddy procurement being carried out in the village.
A video of the incident has surfaced, showing the fight breaking out between the woman and a man. Fortunately, a fight was stopped by others before a mishap could occur.
Following the incident, the victim approached the police and lodged a complaint against the accused villagers.
Police said they have registered a case in the matter and are investigating further.
House vandalised, family assaulted
In a separate incident, miscreants allegedly entered a house in the Adhartal police station area of Jabalpur and brutally assaulted a family.
The attackers also damaged household items and vandalised property outside the house.
A video of the vandalism has surfaced, showing the miscreants forcefully banging on the door with sticks. The victims have filed a complaint, and police have started an investigation to identify and arrest the accused.