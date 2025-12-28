MP News: Youth Performs Mayurasana Above Upper Lake On Bhopal’s VIP Road; PICS Surface |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The craze of making Instagram reels continues to encourage people to perform dangerous and risky stunts in the entire state, despite police action.

Recently, a young man spotted performing Mayurasana (Peacock Pose) on the roadside railing, just above the Upper Lake (Bada Talab), on Bhopal’s VIP Road putting his life on a major risk.

Some people are seen recording the stunt on their mobile phones, but no one was seen trying to stop or warn him. Despite the clear risk to his life, no immediate action was taken against the youth.

Meanwhile, Kohefiza police said they are not aware of the incident and no action has been taken so far. They added that action will be taken if a formal complaint is received.

Not the first incident

Chhatarpur: On December 23, Chhatarpur’s Instagram influencer Aarti Sahu was issued a challan after a video of her performing a bike stunt went viral on social media. She was seen riding a sports bike hands-free on the Chhatarpur highway while recording a reel.

#WATCH | 'Mera Challan Katt Gaya Hai...' Influencer Aarti Sahu Issues Apology For Performing Stunts On #Chhatarpur Highway #MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/hGtdENc2hb — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) December 23, 2025

After police action, she posted an apology video and urged her 4 million followers to follow traffic rules and avoid dangerous stunts.

Jabalpur: A youth allegedly celebrated a grand birthday party on Madhya Pradesh’s largest flyover in Jabalpur to make a reel.

Youth Celebrates Grand B'day On Jabalpur Flyover For Reels, Apologises After Video Goes Viral#Jabalpur #MPNews #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/6uybjppPDt — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) December 7, 2025

After the video went viral, it caught the police’s attention, and a case was filed against him for violating traffic rules on December 7.

Gwalior: An Instagram reel went viral showing a youth brazenly flaunting an illegal katta (gun) and cartridge in October.

Gwalior youth brazenly shows off illegal gun and cartidge in Instagram reel; police begins search to nab him.#Gwalior #MPNews #reelsindia #fpj pic.twitter.com/4HYZxVtx7E — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) August 5, 2025

The youth was traced to Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior. The video raised concerns over the easy availability of lethal weapons and their careless use.