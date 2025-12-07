MP News: Youth Celebrates Birthday With Nitrogen Smoke On Jabalpur Flyover For Reel; Apologises After Being Booked -- VIDEO |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A youth allegedly celebrated a grand birthday party on Madhya Pradesh’s largest flyover in Jabalpur to make a reel.

After the video went viral, it caught the police’s attention, and a case was filed against him for violating traffic rules.

B’day with cold-fire, nitrogen smoke

According to information, the youth was identified as Mayur Kumar Yadav, a resident of Jabalpur.

Mayur, along with his friends, drove to the flyover, parked the car in the middle of the road, placed a cake on the bonnet, released cold-fire and nitrogen smoke and celebrated his birthday while recording the reel.

He later uploaded the video on social media, where it quickly went viral.

Watch the video here:

Youth Celebrates Grand B'day On Jabalpur Flyover For Reels, Apologises After Video Goes Viral#Jabalpur #MPNews #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/6uybjppPDt — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) December 7, 2025

After the video reached the police, the Madan Mahal police station took cognizance of the matter and registered a case against Mayur for violating traffic rules. A fine was also imposed on him.

During the action, the youth accepted his fault and even apologised with folded hands. He promised not to repeat such activities in future.

Police issues strict instructions

Jabalpur SP Sampat Upadhyay has issued strict instructions that anyone creating reels, performing stunts, or doing any illegal activities on flyovers will face strict action.

Earlier too, several people were seen performing stunts on flyovers for social media videos, and the police have taken action against them as well.

(Inputs from FP News Service)