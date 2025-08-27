Jabalpur’s Largest Flyover Turns Into Stunt Spot; Administration Asks To Send Reels & Videos On Mayor Helpline

Jabalpur’s Biggest Flyover Turns Into Stunt Spot, Civic Body Launches Action | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Now, performing stunts for reels, littering and other irresponsible activities on Madhya Pradesh’s largest flyover would result in strict action from administration.

Jabalpur’s newly constructed flyover was inaugurated on August 23.

Sources informed on Wednesday that the flyover has rapidly become a hotspot for stunt videos, reckless driving and littering. This has prompted the administration to step in and take strict measures.

In view of the same, the Municipal Corporation team has launched a special drive against such activities.

Warning boards have been installed on the flyover to create awareness.

Videos can be sent on Mayor helpline

Jabalpur mayor Jagar Bahadur Singh Annu has also appealed to citizens to record such incidents on video and send them to the Mayor Helpline.

Videos of dangerous stunts have repeatedly surfaced on social media, including youths hanging from cars, six people riding a single bike (including minors), and widespread littering with gutka stains, liquor bottles, and others.

On the other hand, the handcart vendors have also occupied significant space.

With no regular police patrolling, the flyover has turned into a hub for stunt bikers and reckless drivers.

However, the Municipal Corporation has now started continuous monitoring to curb the menace and ensure public safety.