 Madhya Pradesh August 27 2025, Weather Update: State Braces For Heavy Rain, Light Showers; Yellow Alert Issued For Over Dozen Districts On August 29
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh August 27 2025, Weather Update: State Braces For Heavy Rain, Light Showers; Yellow Alert Issued For Over Dozen Districts On August 29

Madhya Pradesh August 27 2025, Weather Update: State Braces For Heavy Rain, Light Showers; Yellow Alert Issued For Over Dozen Districts On August 29

A new weather system will become active from August 28, bringing heavy rain in the southern parts of the state.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 09:56 AM IST
article-image
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh will see light rain on Wednesday, with no alert for heavy rainfall.

A new weather system will become active from August 28, bringing heavy rain in the southern parts of the state.

Read Also
From Bombay Kacchaa To Avocado Toast, 10 Best Sandwich Places In Bhopal
article-image

On August 29, the Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain in Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Barwani, Khargone, Dewas, Khandwa, Harda, Burhanpur, Narmadapuram, Betul, Chhindwara, and Pandhurna. The rest of the districts will see thunder and light rain.

On Tuesday, heavy rain was recorded in Ratlam and Mandsaur. Waterlogging was seen at many squares in Ratlam, while the Shivna River in Mandsaur flowed above danger level.

FPJ Shorts
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Mumbai's Famous Khetwadi Ganpati Pandal Embraces ‘Operation Sindoor’ Theme As Tribute To Indian Armed Forces
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Mumbai's Famous Khetwadi Ganpati Pandal Embraces ‘Operation Sindoor’ Theme As Tribute To Indian Armed Forces
Report Suggests PM Modi Ignored US President Donald Trump’s Phone Calls Over Distrust, But MEA Officials Call Story Misleading
Report Suggests PM Modi Ignored US President Donald Trump’s Phone Calls Over Distrust, But MEA Officials Call Story Misleading
RPF SI Final Result 2025 Declared At rrbcdg.gov.in; 452 Candidates Provisionally Selected; Check Cut-Off, Merit List, And Next Steps
RPF SI Final Result 2025 Declared At rrbcdg.gov.in; 452 Candidates Provisionally Selected; Check Cut-Off, Merit List, And Next Steps
US Tariffs On India Raised To 50% Over Russian Oil, Trade Tensions Hit New Peak
US Tariffs On India Raised To 50% Over Russian Oil, Trade Tensions Hit New Peak

In Jabalpur, nine gates of Bargi Dam were opened, and in Narmadapuram, three gates of Tawa Dam were opened. Ratlam received about 1.25 inches of rainfall. Light rain was also recorded in Narmadapuram, Ujjain, Damoh, Khajuraho, Naugaon, and Umaria.

Read Also
From Pizza Sandwich To Bachelor Aloo Masala Sandwich, Check Out 10 Best Places In Indore
article-image

In Narmadapuram, about 10,000 cusecs of water was released from Tawa Dam after opening three gates up to two feet high.

In Mandsaur, the Shivna River flowed over Nahargarh-Billod bridge. In Bhanpura, the waterfall at Bada Mahadev started flowing.

So far, Guna district has received the highest rainfall in the state at 53.3 inches, followed by Mandla (52.8 inches), Ashoknagar (50.5 inches), Sheopur (49.9 inches), and Shivpuri (49.7 inches).

The lowest rainfall has been recorded in Indore division. Indore has received only 16.3 inches of rain, while Burhanpur (18.7 inches), Khandwa (19 inches), Khargone (19.8 inches), and Barwani (below 20 inches) are also among the least rainfall districts.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh August 27 2025, Weather Update: State Braces For Heavy Rain, Light Showers; Yellow...

Madhya Pradesh August 27 2025, Weather Update: State Braces For Heavy Rain, Light Showers; Yellow...

Madhya Pradesh: 3 Killed, 1 Injured After Car Crashes Into Culvert, Catches Fire

Madhya Pradesh: 3 Killed, 1 Injured After Car Crashes Into Culvert, Catches Fire

Bhopal: Baffled Cops Clueless As Cyber Scams Emerge Major Challenge

Bhopal: Baffled Cops Clueless As Cyber Scams Emerge Major Challenge

Madhya Pradesh: Probe Into ₹70 Lakh Scam In MLB College Computer Purchase; Scandal Reaches PMO

Madhya Pradesh: Probe Into ₹70 Lakh Scam In MLB College Computer Purchase; Scandal Reaches PMO

Madhya Pradesh: Animals To Receive Advanced Care In New ₹350 Crore Hospital In Datia

Madhya Pradesh: Animals To Receive Advanced Care In New ₹350 Crore Hospital In Datia