Madhya Pradesh August 27 2025, Weather Update: State Braces For Heavy Rain, Light Showers; Yellow Alert Issued For Over Dozen Districts On August 29

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh will see light rain on Wednesday, with no alert for heavy rainfall.

A new weather system will become active from August 28, bringing heavy rain in the southern parts of the state.

On August 29, the Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain in Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Barwani, Khargone, Dewas, Khandwa, Harda, Burhanpur, Narmadapuram, Betul, Chhindwara, and Pandhurna. The rest of the districts will see thunder and light rain.

On Tuesday, heavy rain was recorded in Ratlam and Mandsaur. Waterlogging was seen at many squares in Ratlam, while the Shivna River in Mandsaur flowed above danger level.

In Jabalpur, nine gates of Bargi Dam were opened, and in Narmadapuram, three gates of Tawa Dam were opened. Ratlam received about 1.25 inches of rainfall. Light rain was also recorded in Narmadapuram, Ujjain, Damoh, Khajuraho, Naugaon, and Umaria.

In Narmadapuram, about 10,000 cusecs of water was released from Tawa Dam after opening three gates up to two feet high.

In Mandsaur, the Shivna River flowed over Nahargarh-Billod bridge. In Bhanpura, the waterfall at Bada Mahadev started flowing.

So far, Guna district has received the highest rainfall in the state at 53.3 inches, followed by Mandla (52.8 inches), Ashoknagar (50.5 inches), Sheopur (49.9 inches), and Shivpuri (49.7 inches).

The lowest rainfall has been recorded in Indore division. Indore has received only 16.3 inches of rain, while Burhanpur (18.7 inches), Khandwa (19 inches), Khargone (19.8 inches), and Barwani (below 20 inches) are also among the least rainfall districts.