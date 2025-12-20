Bhopal Christmas Special: Open-Air Movies, Food Fest & Musical Nights-- Check Out Grand Christmas Carnivals; Dates, Venue & Other Details Inside

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The city is all set to immerse in the joy of Christmas with two major fests around the corner. These events promise entertainment, food, shopping, and activities for all age groups.
1. Christmas Wonderland
The first event is 'Bansal One Christmas Wonderland,' which will be held from December 19 to 21. Entry passes for the event are available online through the official website, BookMyShow, and District platforms.
The organisers have encouraged residents to book tickets in advance to avoid the rush.
What to expect?
Christmas Wonderland celebrates the true spirit of the festival. With Christmas snacks and a musical night, here is what visitors can expect in the three-day event.
Workshop
T-shirt Painting
Perfume making
Chocolate making
Candle making
Food stalls
Magic show
Carols
Open-air movie (Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone)
Music show
Tarot Reading
Food stalls
My Bar Headquarter
Spicedani
Batashe
Anurah's
FOMO'Z
House Of Raasta
TONEOPEATS
McDonalds
Burger Farm
Price: ₹250 onwards
Location: Bansal One, Bhopal
Time: 4 pm onwards
2. Yellow Cubs Christmas Carnival
The second event, 'Yellow Cubs Christmas Carnival,' will be held from December 25 to 28 at Bittan Market Ground. For a complete family packaged entertainment, this fest is the go-to option with dedicated kids’ zones, workshops, competitions, live science shows, food stalls, shopping outlets, and themed Christmas decor.
What to expect?
Cookies decoration
Lipstick making
Live sketch
Dance competition
Painting
Fancy dress competition
Mom & Kid Dance
War of Bands
Pottery Workshop
Live Science Show
Tattoo
Food Stalls
Milan Sweets and Namkeen
Mille-Tum
Coco Mama
Time: 11am-10pm
Location: Bittan Market Ground
Both events are planned to light up the Christmas mood in Bhopal. With colourful lights, themed attractions, and a wide variety of entertainment options, both these fests can be a perfect getaway for this Christmas holiday.