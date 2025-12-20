Bhopal Christmas Special: Open-Air Movies, Food Fest & Musical Nights-- Check Out Grand Christmas Carnivals; Dates, Venue & Other Details Inside

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The city is all set to immerse in the joy of Christmas with two major fests around the corner. These events promise entertainment, food, shopping, and activities for all age groups.

1. Christmas Wonderland

The first event is 'Bansal One Christmas Wonderland,' which will be held from December 19 to 21. Entry passes for the event are available online through the official website, BookMyShow, and District platforms.

The organisers have encouraged residents to book tickets in advance to avoid the rush.

What to expect?

Christmas Wonderland celebrates the true spirit of the festival. With Christmas snacks and a musical night, here is what visitors can expect in the three-day event.

Workshop

T-shirt Painting

Perfume making

Chocolate making

Candle making

Food stalls

Magic show

Carols

Open-air movie (Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone)

Music show

Tarot Reading

My Bar Headquarter

Spicedani

Batashe

Anurah's

FOMO'Z

House Of Raasta

TONEOPEATS

McDonalds

Burger Farm

Price: ₹250 onwards

Location: Bansal One, Bhopal

Time: 4 pm onwards

2. Yellow Cubs Christmas Carnival

The second event, 'Yellow Cubs Christmas Carnival,' will be held from December 25 to 28 at Bittan Market Ground. For a complete family packaged entertainment, this fest is the go-to option with dedicated kids’ zones, workshops, competitions, live science shows, food stalls, shopping outlets, and themed Christmas decor.

What to expect?

Cookies decoration

Lipstick making

Live sketch

Dance competition

Painting

Fancy dress competition

Mom & Kid Dance

War of Bands

Pottery Workshop

Live Science Show

Tattoo

Food Stalls

Milan Sweets and Namkeen

Mille-Tum

Coco Mama

Time: 11am-10pm

Location: Bittan Market Ground

Both events are planned to light up the Christmas mood in Bhopal. With colourful lights, themed attractions, and a wide variety of entertainment options, both these fests can be a perfect getaway for this Christmas holiday.