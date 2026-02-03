MP News: For First Time, BJP Working Sans Organisational General Secretary | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state BJP is functioning without an organizational general secretary for the first time.

Since the day the BJP began to appoint organisational general secretaries, some Pracharaks from the Sangh took over this position.

But this has happened for the first time after organisational general secretary Hitanand Sharma’s return to the RSS: the BJP has not appointed anyone to the post.

The party’s central leadership appoints the organisational general secretaries. It had been the tradition that the party used to appoint a Pracharak, who was free from the RSS, as organisational general secretary.

But the case of Arvind Menon was different. He was made a Pracharak after his appointment as organisational general secretary.

Krishna Murari Moghe, Kaptan Singh Solanki, Makhan Singh, Suhas Bhagat, and Hitanand were initially RSS Pracharaks. Afterwards, they were appointed organisational general secretaries.

Now, it is to be seen whether the RSS gives a Pracharak to the BJP for his appointment as organisational general secretary or the party appoints someone to the post on its own. The dilemma is there.

The Sangh has yet to free the Pracharaks whose names are doing the rounds for the post.

The names of Prant Pracharak of Madhya Bharat, Vimal Gupta; Prant Pracharak of Malwa, Rajmohan; and the Prant Sanghathan secretary of Vidya Bharti, Nikhilesh Maheshwari, are being discussed for the post.

The organisational general secretary of any other state may also be sent to MP. The BJP’s central leadership has yet to take a decision on the issue.

Since the BJP’s central leadership has yet to take a decision, there are speculations that the BJP may not appoint anyone as the organisational general secretary for the time being.

The post of the organisational general secretary is considered important. No decision is taken without the organisational general secretary’s consent.

Thus, the BJP leaders is unable to understand how to take a decision without consulting the organisational general secretary.