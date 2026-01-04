 Bhopal News: BJP Corporator’s Caste Certificate Under Scrutiny, SDM Issues Notice
This is not the first time the matter has surfaced. Officials said that two notices had already been issued earlier,

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, January 04, 2026, 07:25 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: BJP Corporator’s Caste Certificate Under Scrutiny, SDM Issues Notice | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal’s Ward 31 BJP corporator Brajula Sachan has come under scrutiny after her caste certificate was termed “suspicious,” prompting TT Nagar Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) to issue a notice seeking clarification.

According to district administration officials, the TT Nagar SDM on December 31 directed the corporator to appear in the SDM office on January 23 with relevant documents related to her caste certificate. The notice warns that failure to appear may lead to ex parte action.

The challenge to the certificate was raised by Shailesh Sen, a resident of Kolar who had also contested the municipal election from Ward 31. Sen alleged that Brajula Sachan used a questionable caste certificate to contest and win the civic election.

This is not the first time the matter has surfaced. Officials said that two notices had already been issued earlier, but the issue remained unresolved.

TT Nagar SDM Archana Sharma confirmed issuance of the latest notice and stated that the matter is under official examination as per established procedures. She said that further action is expected after the scheduled hearing later this month.

