Bhopal News: Europeans Have Shifted To Multi-Grain Diet, But Indians Continue With Fast Food Culture

Bhopal (Madhya Pradsh): Europeans have moved from fast food dominance to a multi-grain diet for better health, while India’s rising fast-food culture continues, driven by urbanisation, busy lifestyles and western influence.

Local Indian fast food like samosas and street snacks adds to the trend. This lifestyle is increasing the risk of heart problems, especially among young people.

Dr Ajay Sharma, HoD Cardiology, Gandhi Medical College (GMC), Bhopal, spoke to Free Press about heart disease causes, preventive measures, and related health issues. Excerpts:

What causes heart attacks in young people?

Fast food culture is mainly responsible. Europeans have returned to multi-grain diets, but Indian youth prefer pizza, pasta, samosas, and similar foods. Frequent fast food consumption raises saturated fat and sugar intake, increasing LDL (bad) cholesterol, blood pressure, obesity, and weight gain—all major risk factors for heart attack, stroke and heart failure.

Why do heart attacks increase in winter?

Cold weather causes blood vessels to constrict (vasoconstriction), raising blood pressure and making the heart work harder. Blood also thickens, increasing clotting risk. Sudden exertion in cold further stresses the heart. Elderly people are advised to delay morning walks and wear multiple woollen layers to stay warm.

How do drugs affect heart risk in college students?

Illegal drugs cause severe vasoconstriction, dangerously raising blood pressure and heart rate, which can lead to heart attack or acute heart failure. Injecting drugs may cause collapsed veins or bacterial infections of blood vessels and heart valves.

Once heart problems are detected, what is the cost of stent surgery?

Two types of stents exist—Bare Metal Stents (non-drug coated) and Drug Eluting Stents (DES, coated with medication to prevent re-narrowing). At Hamidia Hospital, a stent costs Rs 50,000, while private hospitals charge around Rs 1.5 lakh. Hamidia Hospital has state-of-the-art cathlab technology.

Is exercise in the gym safe for everyone?

Exercise should increase gradually. People should first get a lipid profile check (cholesterol, sugar, and metabolic status) before starting any gym routine. Exercising without knowing these levels can pose health risks.