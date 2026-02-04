Bhopal News: Unite, Oh Brahmins! Many Are Against Us, Says BJP MLA Gopal Bhargava | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): "I see that all kinds of organisations have the sole objective to attack Brahmins and bring them down.

"If we all stand together, no one can defeat us, no matter what their numerical strength is," said BJP MLA and former state minister Gopal Bhargava at a function held in Sagar recently.

In his address, Bharagava made a call to all Brahmins to come together to fight all the odds raised against them. “Earlier, we had our people everywhere but now the situation has completely changed.

There was a time when High Court and Supreme Court judges, secretaries, governors, chief ministers, and half of the central government cabinet were all from our community. But today, only a handful of our people remain," he said.

He added, “We must unite. We must pay attention to each other. We must help each other. Otherwise, the situation in the country will become very strange”.

Speaking further, Bhargava, a Brahmin, appealed, “If we strengthen our organisation, the political parties will bow before us. Otherwise, we will have to bow before them and we must never let that happen. I have come here to deliver this message”.