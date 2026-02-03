 Bhopal News: Higher Education Department Issues 8-Point Directives For Student Grievance Redressal
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 11:21 AM IST

Each SGRC must have at least one Chairman (a professor), a senior faculty member, one student representative, at least one female member, and at least one member from SC, ST, or OBC communities. Complaints that can be lodged include unfair evaluation practices, exploitation of students, or instances where students are targeted.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 11:21 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Higher Education Department Issues 8-Point Directives For Student Grievance Redressal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Higher Education department has issued an eight-point directive to strengthen student grievance redressal, citing that despite Ombudsmen being appointed in all universities.

Many universities and colleges fail to act as per University Grants Commission (Student Grievance Redressal Regulation 2023).

The directives emphasise transparency in functioning of Student Grievance Redressal Committees (SGRC). Every student should know where and how to lodge complaints. Universities and colleges must publish SGRC members’ names, contact numbers and post details on their websites. Similarly, the Lokpal’s name and email address should be made public.

Sixty days before the admission process, institutions are required to publish the prospectus online to protect students from exploitation or unfair practices.

Each SGRC must have at least one Chairman (a professor), a senior faculty member, one student representative, at least one female member, and at least one member from SC, ST, or OBC communities.

Complaints that can be lodged include unfair evaluation practices, exploitation of students, or instances where students are targeted. The department has stressed strict adherence to these measures to ensure timely redressal of student grievances.

