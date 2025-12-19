MP News: Govt College Girls Caught Making Dance Reel On 'Roopa Roopa' In Classroom; Notice Issued After Video Goes Viral

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A government college in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur issued a notice after three college girls were found making dance reels inside their classroom on Friday.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing three college students, standing on a classroom bench and making Instagram reels to the song “Roopa, Roopa, Roopa.” The clip shows two girls, dressed in casuals, blowing kisses while their third friend performs bold moves on the Bollywood song.

Check out the video below :

Government College issues strict notice and warnings after students were found making reels standing on the desk inside classrooms in MP's Chhatarpur#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/vpsfhOUBFr — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) December 19, 2025

According to information, the school administration took a strict stand against the misuse of mobile phones during class hours.

The incident took place at Government College Badamalhara, where videos recorded inside classrooms were uploaded on social media.

Taking the matter seriously, College Principal Ankur Tiwari issued notices to the concerned students and sought their explanation. The college administration also gave clear instructions to all students that such activities should not be repeated in the future.

The principal stated that the main purpose of the college is education, not the creation of social media content. He said that using mobile phones during classes disturbs the study environment and is against discipline.

Following this, strict guidelines regarding mobile phone use have been issued for the entire college campus.

According to the notice, if any student is found using a mobile phone during class hours, disciplinary action will be taken and the phone will be seized.

Students have also been directed to maintain discipline in classrooms, avoid unnecessary movement, carry college ID cards, and ensure at least 75 percent attendance. They have also been asked to inform teachers or the principal before bringing any outsider to the college.

The move has been taken to maintain discipline and create a proper learning atmosphere.