 MP News: Govt College Girls Caught Making Dance Reel On 'Roopa Roopa' In Classroom; Notice Issued After Video Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Govt College Girls Caught Making Dance Reel On 'Roopa Roopa' In Classroom; Notice Issued After Video Goes Viral

MP News: Govt College Girls Caught Making Dance Reel On 'Roopa Roopa' In Classroom; Notice Issued After Video Goes Viral

A government college in Chhatarpur issued a notice after students were found making reels inside classrooms. The principal warned against mobile phone misuse during class hours and announced disciplinary action, including phone seizure. The move aims to restore discipline, maintain a proper study environment, and ensure education remains the college’s top priority.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 11:48 AM IST
article-image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A government college in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur issued a notice after three college girls were found making dance reels inside their classroom on Friday.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing three college students, standing on a classroom bench and making Instagram reels to the song “Roopa, Roopa, Roopa.” The clip shows two girls, dressed in casuals, blowing kisses while their third friend performs bold moves on the Bollywood song.

Check out the video below :

According to information, the school administration took a strict stand against the misuse of mobile phones during class hours.

FPJ Shorts
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 19: Did Krish Steal Dadisa's Ring?
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 19: Did Krish Steal Dadisa's Ring?
RBI Imposes Withdrawal Ban & Restrictions On Valsad Mahila Nagrik Sahakari Bank Over Financial Woes
RBI Imposes Withdrawal Ban & Restrictions On Valsad Mahila Nagrik Sahakari Bank Over Financial Woes
Bharti Singh & Haarsh Limbachiyaa Welcome Second Baby Boy, Three Years After Son Gola's Birth
Bharti Singh & Haarsh Limbachiyaa Welcome Second Baby Boy, Three Years After Son Gola's Birth
KSH International IPO Subscribed 83%, QIBs Fully Booked, Global Expansion Plans In Focus
KSH International IPO Subscribed 83%, QIBs Fully Booked, Global Expansion Plans In Focus

The incident took place at Government College Badamalhara, where videos recorded inside classrooms were uploaded on social media.

Taking the matter seriously, College Principal Ankur Tiwari issued notices to the concerned students and sought their explanation. The college administration also gave clear instructions to all students that such activities should not be repeated in the future.

The principal stated that the main purpose of the college is education, not the creation of social media content. He said that using mobile phones during classes disturbs the study environment and is against discipline.

Following this, strict guidelines regarding mobile phone use have been issued for the entire college campus.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Gunjan Foundation Adding Zing To Life Of Oldies For Past 16 Years
article-image

According to the notice, if any student is found using a mobile phone during class hours, disciplinary action will be taken and the phone will be seized.

Students have also been directed to maintain discipline in classrooms, avoid unnecessary movement, carry college ID cards, and ensure at least 75 percent attendance. They have also been asked to inform teachers or the principal before bringing any outsider to the college.

The move has been taken to maintain discipline and create a proper learning atmosphere.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Govt College Girls Caught Making Dance Reel On 'Roopa Roopa' In Classroom; Notice Issued...

MP News: Govt College Girls Caught Making Dance Reel On 'Roopa Roopa' In Classroom; Notice Issued...

Madhya Pradesh December 19, 2025 Weather Update: Bright Days, Freezing Nights; State Shivers As...

Madhya Pradesh December 19, 2025 Weather Update: Bright Days, Freezing Nights; State Shivers As...

Bhopal News: Fake Gold Scamster Gang Dupe Farmer; One Held

Bhopal News: Fake Gold Scamster Gang Dupe Farmer; One Held

Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Sonam Raghuwanshi Files Bail Plea; Says, ‘I Was Happy With...

Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Sonam Raghuwanshi Files Bail Plea; Says, ‘I Was Happy With...

Bhopal News: Gunjan Foundation Adding Zing To Life Of Oldies For Past 16 Years

Bhopal News: Gunjan Foundation Adding Zing To Life Of Oldies For Past 16 Years