MP News: Women Passengers Thrash Two Men With 'Chappals' For Teasing Girl & Passing Lewd Comments At Her At Bhind Bus Stand

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): Two men were beaten with 'chappals' for eve-teasing a young girl at Bhind bus stand on late Thursday evening. The accused passed lewd comments at her, when some women passengers caught him and thrashed him publicly.

According to reports, the incident unfolded near the Royal Hotel under the City Kotwali police station.

According to eyewitnesses, the men used offensive language towards the woman who was passing by the road. The women accompanying the young woman protested and immediately apprehended the men and thrashed them. Some people filmed the incident and shared the video on social media.

During the confrontation, the men repeatedly claimed they had not said anything inappropriate and pleaded for mercy. However, the women, angered by the alleged behavior, continued to scold and assault them. A large crowd soon gathered, and several people openly criticized the men for their actions.

It is reported that the women let the men go after the beating. No formal complaint has been filed at the City Kotwali police station regarding this incident.