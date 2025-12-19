Bhopal News: Congress Mahila Morcha Protests Over Minister Vijay Shah's Controversial Remarks On Ladli Behna

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress Mahila Morcha staged a protest outside the residence of BJP Minister Vijay Shah following his controversial statement regarding the Ladli Behna scheme on Friday.

According to a memorandum, during a recent District Development Advisory Committee meeting in Ratlam district, Minister Vijay Shah allegedly said that Ladli Behna beneficiaries who will not attend event to felicitate Chief Minister Mohan Yadav would face delays in verification and would not receive an increase in financial assistance.

The protesting group intended to surround the minister’s house to express their anger and demand an apology.

The police, however, stopped the protesters at Red Cross, preventing them from reaching the minister’s residence. Tensions rose at the spot, leading to a scuffle between Congress workers and the police.

Some minor pushing and shoving was reported, but there were no serious injuries. Police managed to control the situation and maintain law and order.

The protest drew attention from local residents and passersby, who gathered there.

The Congress Mahila Morcha leaders accused the minister of making inappropriate remarks and said that their demonstration was a way to hold him accountable.

Authorities kept a close watch on the situation to prevent it from escalating further.

Traffic in the area was temporarily affected due to the gathering, but normal movement resumed after police intervention.

No official statement has been issued yet by BJP Minister Vijay Saha regarding the protest, and the local administration continues to monitor the area.