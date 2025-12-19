MP News: Lawyer Arrives On Horseback To Vote During Chhatarpur District Advocates Association Elections; Turns Court Into Wedding-Like Scene--VIDEO

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A lawyer arrived on horseback to cast his vote during the Chhatarpur District Advocates Association elections on Friday.

A video of the scene was recorded, showing the lawyer seated on the horse while people watched and other lawyers walked alongside him. The horse was fully decorated, similar to those seen in wedding processions.

Watch the video below :

A Lawyer Arrives On Horseback To Cast His Vote During The Chhatarpur District Advocates Association Elections#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/137a6qXUul — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) December 19, 2025

According to information, the voting process began at 10 am and will continue till 5 pm.

From early morning, a large number of lawyers reached the court to exercise their voting rights.

The special moment was seen around 1 pm when lawyer Santosh Tiwari reached the court riding a horse.

His arrival drew attention not only from fellow lawyers but also from common people present on the roads.

From the municipal area to the district court, many people gathered to watch him pass by.

A band and music accompanied the horse ride, making the scene look like a wedding procession. Many advocates paused their work to watch the unusual sight, and the atmosphere in the court campus became lively and cheerful for some time.

Despite the festive moment, the voting process continued smoothly. The district court administration and election officials made proper arrangements to ensure that the polling was conducted peacefully.

Police personnel were deployed at key points in and around the court premises to maintain law and order. Officials remained alert to handle any situation and to avoid overcrowding or confusion during the voting hours.

The Advocates Association elections are being held for several important posts, including president, vice-president, secretary, and other executive positions.

The outcome of the election is eagerly awaited by the legal community of the district.

After the voting ends in the evening, the counting of votes will take place, and the final results are expected to be announced the next day.