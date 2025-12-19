 MP News: Lawyer Arrives On Horseback To Vote During Chhatarpur District Advocates Association Elections; Turns Court Into Wedding-Like Scene--VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Lawyer Arrives On Horseback To Vote During Chhatarpur District Advocates Association Elections; Turns Court Into Wedding-Like Scene--VIDEO

MP News: Lawyer Arrives On Horseback To Vote During Chhatarpur District Advocates Association Elections; Turns Court Into Wedding-Like Scene--VIDEO

A lawyer arrived on horseback to cast his vote during the Chhatarpur District Advocates Association elections, drawing attention at the district court. Voting began at 10 am with strong participation from lawyers. The decorated horse and accompanying band created a wedding-like scene. Security arrangements were in place, and results will be announced after vote counting.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 02:52 PM IST
article-image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A lawyer arrived on horseback to cast his vote during the Chhatarpur District Advocates Association elections on Friday.

A video of the scene was recorded, showing the lawyer seated on the horse while people watched and other lawyers walked alongside him. The horse was fully decorated, similar to those seen in wedding processions.

Watch the video below :

According to information, the voting process began at 10 am and will continue till 5 pm.

FPJ Shorts
Direct Tax Collections Leap 8% To ₹17.05 Lakh Crore In April-December
Direct Tax Collections Leap 8% To ₹17.05 Lakh Crore In April-December
CCI Marks National Push With Inauguration Of First-Ever All India Bridge Tournament
CCI Marks National Push With Inauguration Of First-Ever All India Bridge Tournament
Supreme Court Regularises BDS Degrees Of Rajasthan Students, Imposes Heavy Penalties On Erring Dental Colleges And State
Supreme Court Regularises BDS Degrees Of Rajasthan Students, Imposes Heavy Penalties On Erring Dental Colleges And State
'Mujhe Bhee Nahin Pata..': R Ashwin Reacts To Hilarious Rohit Sharma Interaction With Wriddhiman Saha's Bengal U-23 Team
'Mujhe Bhee Nahin Pata..': R Ashwin Reacts To Hilarious Rohit Sharma Interaction With Wriddhiman Saha's Bengal U-23 Team

From early morning, a large number of lawyers reached the court to exercise their voting rights.

The special moment was seen around 1 pm when lawyer Santosh Tiwari reached the court riding a horse.

His arrival drew attention not only from fellow lawyers but also from common people present on the roads.

From the municipal area to the district court, many people gathered to watch him pass by.

A band and music accompanied the horse ride, making the scene look like a wedding procession. Many advocates paused their work to watch the unusual sight, and the atmosphere in the court campus became lively and cheerful for some time.

Read Also
MP News: Govt College Girls Caught Making Dance Reel On 'Roopa Roopa' In Classroom; Notice Issued...
article-image

Despite the festive moment, the voting process continued smoothly. The district court administration and election officials made proper arrangements to ensure that the polling was conducted peacefully.

Police personnel were deployed at key points in and around the court premises to maintain law and order. Officials remained alert to handle any situation and to avoid overcrowding or confusion during the voting hours.

The Advocates Association elections are being held for several important posts, including president, vice-president, secretary, and other executive positions.

The outcome of the election is eagerly awaited by the legal community of the district.

After the voting ends in the evening, the counting of votes will take place, and the final results are expected to be announced the next day.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Lawyer Arrives On Horseback To Vote During Chhatarpur District Advocates Association...

MP News: Lawyer Arrives On Horseback To Vote During Chhatarpur District Advocates Association...

MP News: 'Plan To Extend Metropolitan Model To Jabalpur & Gwalior,' Says Cabinet Minister Kailash...

MP News: 'Plan To Extend Metropolitan Model To Jabalpur & Gwalior,' Says Cabinet Minister Kailash...

MP News: Trapped For 2 Hours; 37-Year-Old Driver Rescued After Paddy-Loaded Truck Overturns In...

MP News: Trapped For 2 Hours; 37-Year-Old Driver Rescued After Paddy-Loaded Truck Overturns In...

MP News: Women Passengers Thrash Two Men With 'Chappals' For Teasing Girl & Passing Lewd Comments At...

MP News: Women Passengers Thrash Two Men With 'Chappals' For Teasing Girl & Passing Lewd Comments At...

Bhopal News: Class Eleven Student Rape Victim Delivers Baby

Bhopal News: Class Eleven Student Rape Victim Delivers Baby