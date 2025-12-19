 MP News: 'Plan To Extend Metropolitan Model To Jabalpur & Gwalior,' Says Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya -- VIDEO
Kajal KumariUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 01:51 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said that the state government is now preparing to extend the metropolitan model to Jabalpur and Gwalior, after the successful development of metropolitan areas in Indore and Bhopal.

Speaking to the media, the minister shared further development plans. He said the state government is focusing on integrated urban expansion, which includes transportation, colonisation, road infrastructure, industrialisation and green zones. 

He emphasised that all these aspects are being planned in a coordinated manner to support long-term economic growth.

‘Ratlam also known for gold’

The minister highlighted that Indore and Ujjain have emerged as major economic growth centres, with surrounding districts such as Dhar, Ratlam, Dewas and Ujjain being integrated into a larger metropolitan framework. 

He pointed out that Ratlam has strong demand in sectors like namkeen, gold and wholesale clothing markets, which further strengthens the regional economy.

Vijayvargiya stated that the road infrastructure connecting Indore, Ujjain, Dewas, Dhar, and Ratlam has been developed to world-class standards. 

‘80% of road construction done’

According to Vijayvargiya, nearly 80 percent of road construction work across the proposed metropolitan area has already been completed, while the remaining 20 percent of planning is also in place.

He added that the government aims to demarcate metropolitan regions around major economic hubs to ensure balanced urban development, better connectivity and sustainable growth. 

The expansion of the metropolitan area model to Jabalpur and Gwalior is expected to boost infrastructure development, investment and employment opportunities in these regions.

