MP News: Trapped For 2 Hours; 37-Year-Old Driver Rescued After Paddy-Loaded Truck Overturns In Balaghat

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 37-year-old truck driver was rescued after remaining trapped for nearly two hours when his vehicle loaded with paddy overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat on Friday.

Rescue teams used a cutter machine to cut the front portion of the vehicle to safely pull the driver out.

The accident occurred near Gangulpara Ghat under the Bharveli police station area in Balaghat district late Thursday night.

According to information, the driver, identified as Vijay Thakrele, remained trapped inside the truck for nearly two hours after the accident.

On receiving information, the police immediately reached the spot and started a rescue operation.

Traffic on the road was temporarily stopped during the rescue.

With the help of a crane and JCB machine, the overturned truck was moved to the side of the road.

Rescue teams then used a cutter machine to cut the front portion of the vehicle and safely pull the driver out. Vijay was rushed to the district hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

According to officials, the driver is out of danger. He was the only person in the truck, as there was no helper or conductor with him.

The accident occurred around 10 pm when Vijay, a resident of Chhoti Kumhari, was driving from Baihar towards Balaghat with a truck full of paddy bags.

Near Gangulpara, the truck lost control, hit a hill, and overturned. The rescue operation continued until around midnight.