Bhopal News: Class Eleven Student Rape Victim Delivers Baby | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A class eleven girl student was raped by a 21 year old youth for two years on allurement of marriage. The exploitation surfaced when the minor girl got pregnant and gave birth to a child on Wednesday. Acting on the complaint of the victim's parents, police registered a case and arrested the accused on Thursday.

According to reports, the 16-year-old victim is a student of a private school. Around two years back, she came in contact with the accused Rajkumar Malviya who works in a private local hospital as a peon. Malviya allegedly trapped the girl and lured her, promising marriage. The youth then raped the girl and sexually exploited her repeatedly during the last two years.

In-charge at Bairagarh police station Ashok Gautam said the victim got pregnant but did not reveal it to her parents out of shame and fear. The parents could not figure out the reason behind bodily changes as the victim claimed having some digestive issues.

However, when her condition deteriorated some days ago, the family took her to a local hospital, where the doctors confirmed the advanced stage of pregnancy. On Wednesday, the victim gave birth to a child following which hospital administration informed the police. The accused, Rajkumar Malviya has been arrested and sent to jail, Gautam added.