Bhopal News: 7-Year-Old Lured On Pretext Of Cartoon Show In Ashoka Garden, Raped

Bhopal News: 7-Year-Old Held Hostage And Raped On Pretext Of Showing Cartoons | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A case of rape of a 7-year-old girl has come to light in Bhopal where the accused took the innocent girl playing in a park, to his house on the pretext of showing her cartoons and committed the crime. The incident was reported at Ashoka Garden area in Bhopal.

After the assault, he offered her candy and told her not to tell anyone before letting her go.

The innocent girl narrated the entire incident to her mother On reaching home. The mother informed her family and neighbors about the incident.

Bajrang Dal activists also learned about the incident and reached the spot. The activists searched for and apprehended the accused and handed him over to the police.

According to the information, the girl was playing in the park outside her house on Friday evening at around 7:30 pm. That's when the accused, Narendra Rajput, took the girl to his house on the pretext of showing her cartoons where, he committed the crime. The girl was released after an hour.

Bajrang Dal activists caught the accused and handed him over to the police. After handing over the accused to the police, a crowd gathered at the police station and demanded that an FIR be registered against him. The police have registered a case against the accused under sections of kidnapping, rape, and the POCSO Act.

The girl's medical report has confirmed the rape. The police will present the accused in court on Saturday afternoon.

The accused has confessed to the crime during interrogation. He said he had watched pornographic films and intoxicated with alcohol before he assaulted the innocent girl.