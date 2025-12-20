MP News: Foreign Tourists Ride Bullock Cart To Explore Bundelkhandi Culture In Khajuraho; Video Viral

MP News: Foreign Tourists Ride Bullock Cart To Explore Bundelkhandi Culture In Khajuraho, Amaze Locals; Video Goes Viral | FP Photo

Khajuraho (Madhya Pradesh): Tourists visiting Madhya Pradesh’s heritage site Khajuraho opted to ride a bullock cart in order to experience the Indian village culture.

A video of their ride has also surfaced on social media which is warming the hearts of netizens.

Out of the four tourists who rode the cart, two were named as Mitchel Morel and Ramona. They had arrived from Switzerland and were seen enjoying a traditional bullock cart to explore the ‘countryside,’ leaving behind luxury vehicles.

FP Photo

Their gesture attracted the attention of locals and other tourists alike.

The foreign visitors appeared deeply impressed by India’s rural traditions, simple lifestyle, Bundelkhand dialect, customs and warm social culture.

They seemed completely immersed in the village atmosphere and enjoyed every moment of the experience.

Foreign Tourists Ride Bullock Cart In Khajuraho To Experience Village Life#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/52ujMNrkhW — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) December 20, 2025

Read Also 7 Breathtaking Places To Visit In Khajuraho To Relive The Medieval Era

FP Photo

Interest towards rural tourism

Seeing foreign tourists ride a bullock cart at an international tourist destination like Khajuraho not only reflected their respect for local culture, but also gave a fresh boost to rural tourism.

During the ride, the tourists looked very happy and openly praised the simplicity and hospitality of Bundelkhand.

They also expressed their appreciation for journalist Tulsidas Soni, who was present at the spot and recorded the coverage of their visit.

The incident opens a scope for improving Indian rural tourism for foreigners in order to showcase indigenous rural culture in front of the world.