 MP News: Foreign Tourists Ride Bullock Cart To Explore Bundelkhandi Culture In Khajuraho; Video Viral
Foreign tourists visiting Khajuraho chose a traditional bullock cart ride to experience Indian village life. Tourists from Switzerland, including Mitchel Morel and Ramona, were seen enjoying rural traditions, Bundelkhand culture and hospitality. Their gesture impressed locals, went viral on social media, and highlighted the growing appeal and potential of rural tourism in India.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 05:29 PM IST
article-image
Khajuraho (Madhya Pradesh): Tourists visiting Madhya Pradesh’s heritage site Khajuraho opted to ride a bullock cart in order to experience the Indian village culture. 

A video of their ride has also surfaced on social media which is warming the hearts of netizens.

Out of the four tourists who rode the cart, two were named as Mitchel Morel and Ramona. They had arrived from Switzerland and were seen enjoying a traditional bullock cart to explore the ‘countryside,’ leaving behind luxury vehicles. 

FP Photo

Their gesture attracted the attention of locals and other tourists alike.

The foreign visitors appeared deeply impressed by India’s rural traditions, simple lifestyle, Bundelkhand dialect, customs and warm social culture. 

They seemed completely immersed in the village atmosphere and enjoyed every moment of the experience.

article-image

FP Photo

Interest towards rural tourism 

Seeing foreign tourists ride a bullock cart at an international tourist destination like Khajuraho not only reflected their respect for local culture, but also gave a fresh boost to rural tourism.

During the ride, the tourists looked very happy and openly praised the simplicity and hospitality of Bundelkhand. 

They also expressed their appreciation for journalist Tulsidas Soni, who was present at the spot and recorded the coverage of their visit.

The incident opens a scope for improving Indian rural tourism for foreigners in order to showcase indigenous rural culture in front of the world.

