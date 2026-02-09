MP News: State Cancer Institute Without Tertiary Cancer Care Even After 10 Years | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The State Cancer Institute (SCI), located in premises of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College, Jabalpur, continues to lack tertiary-level cancer treatment facilities even after a decade and despite High Court intervention.

SCI was approved by central government in 2014 with sanction of Rs 120 crore to ensure tertiary healthcare facilities for cancer patients in Madhya Pradesh.

According to doctors at NSCB Medical College, tertiary-level cancer care requires high-precision diagnostic and treatment equipment to improve survival and quality of life. Essential technologies include advanced Linear Accelerators (LINACs) for IMRT, IGRT and SBRT, Gamma Knife for radiosurgery, Intraoperative Radiation Therapy (IORT) systems and simulation CT scanners. None of these facilities are available at SCI.

The principal bench of Jabalpur High Court had taken cognisance of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) highlighting delay of over 10 years in installation of equipment despite availability of sanctioned funds. So far, only building has been constructed within NSCB Medical College premises.

Recent AIIMS research has highlighted impact of delayed cancer care. Study of 167 women found that nearly 60 per cent were diagnosed at stage three or four, while only 8 per cent cases were detected at stage one.

Advocate Vikash Mahawar, who filed PIL, said, There has been almost 10 years delay on part of state government in providing equipment. The institute is virtually dysfunctional despite availability of Rs 120 crore.

Dr Shyamji Rawat, professor at NSCB Medical College, said, There is no doubt SCI lacks tertiary care facilities. Currently, only simple radiation therapy is provided. Process for installation of equipment is still underway. Around 3000 patients visit centre annually for consultation.