MP News: Congress Checking Credibility Before Appointments In Gram Panchayat Panels

Congress Checking Credibility Before Appointments In Gram Panchayat Panels

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress is meticulously checking the background of members to ensure they were or are not associated with the RSS or the BJP, before appointing them in the party’s gram panchayat committees.

Strict instructions have been given to DCC and BCC presidents that no one associated with the BJP or the RSS would get appointed.

Congress leaders, including state president Jitu Patwari and state in-charge Harish Choudhary, directed to check the credibility of those who were to be appointed in the committee, as they should not be associated with any other political party or organisation. It should be ensured they were joining the Congress in the greed of getting a post.

In a meeting of DCC and BCC presidents on Saturday and Sunday, the two leaders told them to speed up the formation of the gram panchayat committees, within five days.

The party is focusing on the formation of village level committees so that during the elections, these committees can work actively and motivate people to vote in favour of the Congress.