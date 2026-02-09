 MP News: High Court Issues Notice To Health Officials For Hospital Recruitment
HomeBhopalMP News: High Court Issues Notice To Health Officials For Hospital Recruitment

MP News: High Court Issues Notice To Health Officials For Hospital Recruitment

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has issued notices to health officials over alleged violations of service rules in hospital recruitment. Petitioners claimed new advertisements excluded the mandatory 2% annual salary increment and altered age, experience and probation norms without framing fresh rules, contrary to the 2018 service rules.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 10:50 PM IST
MP News: High Court Issues Notice To Health Officials For Hospital Recruitment | AI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The principal bench of the Madhya Pradesh high court in Jabalpur on Monday issued notice to the state government on a petition filed by 28 people, alleging that the government was not following service rules in recruitment of managers and biochemical engineers in hospitals.

Notices have been issued to the principal secretary (health), CME, DME and deans of Rewa, Ratlam and Datia medical colleges.

The petitioners who are working as deputy registrars, hospital managers and biochemical engineers in various hospitals of Madhya Pradesh filed this petition on the issue that as per service conditions two per cent increase in salary must be provided but new advertisements had removed the consumer price index increase of increment in salary and no fresh rules had been made but rules of 2018 had not been followed.

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board published the advertisement for appointment on the post of hospital manager, assistant hospital manager, deputy registrar and biomedical engineers in January. The Board excluded the lines from the column of pay-structure (with annual increment @ 2% linked to CPI ).

In the said advertisements, there is no provision of salary increment and the required minimum age and experience as well as the probation period have been changed from one year to three years, whereas as per the 2018 rules, the probation period is only 1 year.

Senior advocate Aditya Sanghi, who appeared on behalf of the petitioners, argued that the state government was trying to make new appointments without following 2018 rules but was not making any fresh rules without increment clause in the advertisement.

