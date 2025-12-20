 MP News: 1.5-Month-Old Infant Dies, Three Children Hospitalsed After Vaccination Drive In Datia
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 04:07 PM IST
Datia (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped Madhya Pradesh's Datia district after a one-and-a-half-month-old infant died and three other children fell ill following a vaccination drive conducted on Friday.

According to information, the incident took place at Kakrua village in the Dursada police station area and has raised concerns among local residents.

According to information, the vaccines were administered under the routine immunization program by an ASHA worker.

After receiving the vaccine, the condition of the infant reportedly deteriorated rapidly. The infant was then rushed for medical help but could not be saved. Following this, three other children who had received vaccines also developed health complication.

The affected children were immediately referred to the Datia District Hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment. Hospital sources said that their condition is serious but stable, and they are being closely monitored by doctors.

The incident led to chaos in the village, with family members and villagers expressing anger and demanding answers from the health department.

On receiving information, local administration and health officials reached the spot and started an inquiry into the matter.

Meanwhile, vaccination activities in the area have been closely reviewed as a precautionary measure.

