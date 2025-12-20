 MP News: One Dead, Two Critical After 22-Wheeler Truck Overturns In Chhatarpur Amid Dense Fog
A tragic road accident occurred in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district when a 22-wheeler truck loaded with sand overturned and fell into a canal due to dense fog which resulted in one death and leaving two others critically injured. According to the information, the incident took place in the Bachhaun outpost area under the jurisdiction of Chandla police station.

Syed Faizan Ali
Updated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 01:43 PM IST
Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic road accident occurred in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district when a 22-wheeler truck, loaded with sand, overturned and fell into a canal due to dense fog. One died and two others sustained critical injuries.

According to the information, the incident took place in the Bachhaun outpost area under the jurisdiction of Chandla police station in Chhatarpur.

According to reports, the truck was en route to Chhatarpur when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle because of poor visibility caused by heavy fog.

There were three people inside the truck at the time of the accident. One person died on the spot, while the other two sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital, where their condition remains critical.

10 passengers injured in Chhatarpur after Speeding bus overturns

As many as 10 passengers were injured in Chhatarpur when a speeding bus lost control and overturned on December 5, 2025.

The accident occurred on Khaddi Pahara Road in the Gaurihar police station area.

The bus was reportedly traveling from Chandla to Chhatarpur and suddenly lost control while crossing the road near Khaddi Pahara and fell into a field on the side of the road.

Police and ambulances arrived at the scene and all the injured were immediately sent to Gaurihar Hospital for treatment.

