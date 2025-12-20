 MP News: Two Factions Of Muslim Community Clash Over Friday Namaz In Jabalpur
According to locals, one section of the community objected to the substitute imam leading the prayers. A verbal fight escalated into a disturbance, drawing a large crowd. The situation was unstable for several hours, which led to intervention by the police and district administration.

Syed Faizan AliUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 12:54 PM IST
article-image
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Tension gripped Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur after two factions of the Muslim community clashed over the conduct of Friday prayers at a mosque.

The incident occurred Ansar Nagar area under the Raddi Chowki locality. The dispute occurred after another imam led the Friday prayers in absence of the original.

article-image

According to locals, one section of the community objected to the substitute imam leading the prayers. A verbal fight escalated into disturbance, drawing a large crowd.

The situation was unstable for several hours that lead to intervention by the police and district administration.

The administration sealed the mosque temporarily to prevent the matter from getting escalated. Heavy police deployment was made in and around Ansar Nagar to maintain law and order.

article-image

Both factions involved in the dispute were later summoned to the police station for discussions. Security arrangements were intensified as a precautionary measure, and police personnel continued to patrol the area.

Pankaj Mishra, SDM, Jabalpur, said, “We acted promptly to control the situation. The mosque has been sealed temporarily to maintain peace, and both parties have been called for talks. Adequate police force has been deployed to ensure law and order.”

Authorities said that the situation is now under control and appealed to residents to maintain harmony.

