MP News: Driver Trapped In Cabin For Hours After Speeding Trailer Rams Into Parked Truck Amid Dense Fog On NH-30 In Rewa

MP News: Speeding Trailer Rams Into Stationary Truck On NH-30 In Rewa; Trapped Driver Rescued After Hours

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): A major road accident was reported on National Highway-30 when a trailer rammed into a parked truck, leaving the driver trapped in cabin for hours.

The accident happened near the Garh bypass in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh.

According to information, the incident occurred due to dense fog. A trailer was speeding and rammed into a broken-down truck that was parked on the roadside.

The impact was so severe that the trailer driver, identified as Dinesh Rawat (39), got badly trapped between the cabin and the steering wheel of the vehicle.

According to information, the truck had broken down last week and was parked on the side of the highway.

At around 2 am on Saturday, the trailer passed through the area, but because of thick fog, the driver could not see the stationary truck and crashed into it from behind.

Such accidents frequent on highway

Local villagers alleged that such accidents happen frequently on this highway because broken vehicles are not removed on time.

After receiving information, a team from Garh Police reached the spot with his team. With the help of the MPRDC team and a gas cutter, a rescue operation was started.

After nearly 5 hours of efforts, the driver was safely rescued around 7 am and immediately sent to the hospital for treatment.

People present at the spot questioned the highway authority and patrolling team.

They said the truck had been standing there since evening, but no action was taken to remove it or place proper warning signs.

If timely action had been taken, the accident could have been avoided.

At present, the injured driver is under treatment and police are investigating the matter. Traffic was managed by diverting vehicles through the service road.