MP News: Chhatarpur Jail Inmate Attacks Sleeping Fellow Prisoner With 2 Kg Stones; Leaves Him Bleeding Profusely

MP News: Chhatarpur Jail Inmate Attacks Fellow Prisoner With Stone; Congress Raises Question On Security | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A prisoner allegedly attacked his fellow inmate with 2.5kg stones inside the Chhatarpur District Jail on Saturday.

According to information, the incident took place on Saturday around 2 am, when the prisoners were sleeping in their cells. Lakhu, an undertrial prisoner carrying charges of murder woke up and allegedly attacked Hakim-- a convict serving a 10-year sentence, with nearly 2kg stones. Hakim sustained severe injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

His condition is reported to be serious.

Following the violent attack inside Chhatarpur District Jail, a situation of panic and chaos prevailed in the jail premises. Senior jail officials were seen moving in and out of the barracks, and security arrangements were tightened.

Accused Lakhu | FP Photo

Accused inmate has long criminal history

According to jail authorities, the accused inmate has a long criminal history. Several cases under Sections 302 and 307 of the IPC are already registered against him. At present, he was lodged in jail in connection with a Section 307 (attempt to murder) case.

Both the attacker and the injured inmate belong to the same village and the same police station area. They were lodged together in Barrack No. 10.

As per the jail administration, the injured inmate had completed his night duty and went to sleep around 12 am. After he fell asleep, the accused got up under the pretext of going to the toilet.

He had allegedly hidden a large stone weighing around 2 to 2.5 kilograms and suddenly attacked the sleeping inmate, hitting him on the head and face with the stone.

Considering his serious condition, doctors later referred him to Gwalior Medical College for advanced treatment.

The jail administration has confirmed that an FIR has been registered against the attacking inmate at City Kotwali Police Station.

Congress raises questions

Meanwhile, the Congress party has strongly criticised the jail administration. Secretary of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee, Anis Khan, raised serious questions about jail security.

He questioned, “When even a needle cannot enter a jail, how did such a heavy stone reach inside the barrack?” He also questioned why two inmates from the same village, who may have had old enmity, were kept in the same barrack.

Anis Khan further alleged that illegal activities had been exposed inside the jail earlier as well, including the recovery of mobile phones and narcotic substances.

He claimed such incidents are not possible without the involvement or negligence of jail authorities and demanded a thorough investigation into the matter.

Police and jail officials are investigating the matter to find out the exact reason behind the attack.

Further details are awaited.