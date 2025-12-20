 Madhya Pradesh December 20, 2025 Weather Update: Winter Tightens Grip In State; Night Temperature Drop By 2°C In Gwalior, Sagar, Rewa & More
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh December 20, 2025 Weather Update: Winter Tightens Grip In State; Night Temperature Drop By 2°C In Gwalior, Sagar, Rewa & More

Madhya Pradesh December 20, 2025 Weather Update: Winter Tightens Grip In State; Night Temperature Drop By 2°C In Gwalior, Sagar, Rewa & More

Cold weather continues across Madhya Pradesh as winter deepens in the state. Night temperatures have dropped in many cities, with Gwalior and Rewa recording colder nights than Bhopal and Indore. Mornings remain foggy in several areas, affecting travel. Clear skies are expected during the day, but cold nights will continue for the next few days.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 10:19 AM IST

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is currently experiencing strong winter conditions as cold weather continues across the state.

Many cities have seen a clear drop in temperature over the past few days, especially during night and early morning hours.

The cold has increased in both urban and rural areas, making mornings chilly and evenings uncomfortable for people.



Weather Forecast

The weather department has said that clear skies will continue during the day, but nights will remain cold. There may be light fog in the morning in several districts. No rainfall is expected in the coming days. However, a further drop of 1–2 degrees Celsius is possible in some cities due to cold winds from the north.

Night temperatures in Bhopal have dropped close to 8–9 degrees Celsius, while daytime temperatures remain around 22–24 degrees Celsius.

Indore has also seen a similar pattern, with cold nights and mild afternoons. Gwalior, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Rewa, and Sagar are feeling sharper cold, with minimum temperatures falling to 6–7 degrees Celsius in some places. In northern parts of the state, cold winds are adding to the chill.



Due to the cold weather, fog has appeared in many areas, especially during early morning hours. This has affected road visibility, leading to slow traffic on highways and delays in bus and train services in some regions.

People are using warm clothes, heaters, and blankets as temperatures continue to fall. Farmers are also keeping a close watch on crops, as cold nights can affect vegetables and pulses.

Residents are advised to stay warm, avoid early morning travel if possible, and take care of children and elderly people. Winter conditions are likely to continue in Madhya Pradesh for the next few days.

