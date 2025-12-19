 Bhopal News: Herbs, Rudrakshas And Rare Nepal Treasures Draw Crowds At International Van Mela 2K25
Bhopal News: Herbs, Rudrakshas And Rare Nepal Treasures Draw Crowds At International Van Mela 2K25

Spiritual items also drew attention. A 1-Mukhi Rudraksha costs Rs 3,000, while a 21-Mukhi Rudraksha is Rs 5,500. 1-Mukhi, a rare sacred bead symbolizing Lord Shiva, represents ultimate consciousness, enlightenment, and self-realization, believed to grant immense spiritual power, mental clarity, and meditation focus.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 08:55 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): International Van Mela-2025 saw a huge rush at stalls at Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal on Friday. Herbal medicines were main attractions, with OPD stalls sponsored by the government where Vaidyas (medical experts) offered diagnoses for visitors.

Nepal’s black “Dhaniya” costs Rs 10,000 per kg (Rs 100 for 10 grams in pouches), while Silajit is priced at Rs 5,000 per kg (Rs 500 for 100 grams) at Nepal stall.

Vachu Bahadur of Nepal stall said, “Black Dhaniya costs Rs 10,000 per kg @ Rs 100/10 grams. Silajit costs Rs 5,000/kg @ Rs 500/100 grams. Rudrakshas—1-Mukhi Rs 3,000, 21-Mukhi Rs 5,500.

Kali Dhaniya (coriander) is used extensively in cooking as spice (leaves as garnish, seeds as powder/whole) and has many health benefits: aiding digestion, lowering cholesterol and blood sugar, reducing inflammation/joint pain, detoxifying kidneys, boosting immunity, improving skin and hair, acting as natural coolant and diuretic, and being rich source of vitamins and minerals.”

Raj Kumar, who runs medicinal plant stalls, said, People are purchasing plants to use in teas and other remedies for sugar levels, joint pain, digestion, cholesterol, etc. Plants cost Rs 30-50, so it is quite reasonable.

