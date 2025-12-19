Bhopal News: Geo-Tagged Eurasian Griffon Vulture Stays in Rajasthan, Surprises Officials | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Van Vihar officials are anxiously waiting for the arrival of the geo-tagged Eurasian Griffon vulture, which is still continuing its stay in Rajasthan. It travelled 15,000 km distance to reach Rajasthan in October from Kazakhstan, where it is still staying in Rajasthan.

We are monitoring the movement of Eurasian Griffon vulture and studying its migration path. This will help in vulture conservation. It is yet to reach Madhya Pradesh, Van Vihar National Park director Vijay Singh told Free Press.

The climatic conditions of Madhya Pradesh are similar to Rajasthan and that may be the reason the vulture is still staying in Rajasthan. On September 23, 2025, the vulture took path to return to Madhya Pradesh.

The vulture was rescued in frail condition in Satna in March this year. Later, it was brought to Van Vihar National Park for treatment. At that time, it was suffering from dehydration and poor appetite. Under experts’ care, it regained health. On March 29, forest officials released it in Halali dam area. To study its migration pattern, it was geo-tagged.

Afterwards, it passed through Pakistan, Afganistan, Tazakistan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyztan to reach its native Kazakhstan. It took 44 days to reach to its native Kazakhstan from Madhya Pradesh.

Vulture study

The study of geo-tagged Eurasian Griffon vulture will continue for some years to know the measures for migratory vulture conservation, their arrival and return pattern. To escape from the extreme cold conditions in Kazakhstan and other similar parts of foreign countries, migratory vultures fly to regions like Madhya Pradesh where cold is less than the snow-clad foreign countries.