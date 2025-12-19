MP News: Khargone’s Police Personnel Found Dead In Dhar’s Hotel |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A police station in-charge was found dead in a hotel room in Dhar on Friday. The deceased police officer was identified as Karan Singh Rawat, who was posted in Khargone district.

Rawat had come to Dhar for Urs duty on December 13 and was staying at a hotel in the Mohan Talkies area. His body was discovered in his hotel room, with blood scattered around, suggesting he may have vomited blood before dying.

According to initial reports, Rawat was suffering from a chronic liver-related illness. The Kotwali police arrived at the scene and sealed the area. SP Mayank Awasthi also visited the hotel to assess the situation.

The FSL team was called, but could not reach the location. Therefore, the body was sent to the district hospital for post-mortem examination.

Kotwali police station in-charge Deepak Singh Chouhan confirmed that a case was registered. The hotel room was sealed and no one was allowed to enter. Police are investigating the matter from all angles to determine the exact cause of death.

The actual reason behind Rawat's death will only be clear after the FSL report and post-mortem examination are completed, said Chouhan.