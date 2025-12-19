 Indore News: Rare Black Panther Sighting In Slum Area Sparks Investigation
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Rare Black Panther Sighting In Slum Area Sparks Investigation

Indore News: Rare Black Panther Sighting In Slum Area Sparks Investigation

A video and photograph claiming to show a black panther in Rau, Indore, have gone viral. The photo, allegedly taken by a 12-year-old boy, is deemed authentic by AI experts, but the forest department has not confirmed the sighting. Officials have launched a search operation, increased surveillance, and are questioning the boy and local residents to verify the claim.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 04:49 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Rare Black Panther Sighting In Slum Area Sparks Investigation |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A photo of a rare black panther in a slum area of Indore, has gone viral on social media on Friday.

The photo of the panther was allegedly taken by a 12-year-old boy and has been deemed authentic by AI and deepfake experts. However, forest department officials are not yet confirming the presence of a black panther.

Read Also
MP News: Lawyer Arrives On Horseback To Vote During Chhatarpur District Advocates Association...
article-image

A search operation has been initiated in the area where the panther was reportedly sighted. Forest team increased their surveillance in the entire slum area, and residents are being urged to remain vigilant.

Meanwhile, the boy who claimed to have captured the image is also being questioned. Forest officials are also investigating whether the photo might have been taken elsewhere.

FPJ Shorts
Sportvot x FPJ: Jolly Sports Club, Ovali Krida Mandal Shine On Thrilling Day At Mumbai Champions Trophy Kabaddi
Sportvot x FPJ: Jolly Sports Club, Ovali Krida Mandal Shine On Thrilling Day At Mumbai Champions Trophy Kabaddi
Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Kalyan Padala Suffers Head Injury Days Before The Grand Finale, What's Next For Him?
Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Kalyan Padala Suffers Head Injury Days Before The Grand Finale, What's Next For Him?
Palghar Horror: Leopard Attack Sparks Panic In Bhayandar East; Animal Captured After 6-Hour Operation, Injured Residents Stable | VIDEO
Palghar Horror: Leopard Attack Sparks Panic In Bhayandar East; Animal Captured After 6-Hour Operation, Injured Residents Stable | VIDEO
Palghar Crime: 30-Year-Old Nepali Man Arrested Within 2 Hours For Brother’s Murder In Vasai
Palghar Crime: 30-Year-Old Nepali Man Arrested Within 2 Hours For Brother’s Murder In Vasai
Read Also
MP Man Escapes In Filmy Style From Parked Police Van As Cops Fail To Match His Average Running...
article-image

Black Panther in Seoni Forest

According to forest department officials, Black panthers in Madhya Pradesh are typically only found in Seoni Malwa forests. Their presence in Indore would be a rare and significant occurrence.

The 12-year-old boy who captured the black panther is repeatedly changing his statement during questioning by forest officials causing delays in the investigation. Officials are questioning the boy, his parents, neighbors, and other residents of the slum.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Clash Between Two Student Groups In Indore’s Bhawarkua Area, FIRs Registered

Indore News: Clash Between Two Student Groups In Indore’s Bhawarkua Area, FIRs Registered

Indore News: Rare Black Panther Sighting In Slum Area Sparks Investigation

Indore News: Rare Black Panther Sighting In Slum Area Sparks Investigation

Indore News: 35-Year-Old Woman Dies After Being Hit By Train, Suicide Suspected

Indore News: 35-Year-Old Woman Dies After Being Hit By Train, Suicide Suspected

MP News: 'Plan To Extend Metropolitan Model To Jabalpur & Gwalior,' Says Cabinet Minister Kailash...

MP News: 'Plan To Extend Metropolitan Model To Jabalpur & Gwalior,' Says Cabinet Minister Kailash...

Indore News: Another Held From Gujarat In Digital Arrest Scam

Indore News: Another Held From Gujarat In Digital Arrest Scam