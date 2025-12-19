Indore News: Rare Black Panther Sighting In Slum Area Sparks Investigation |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A photo of a rare black panther in a slum area of Indore, has gone viral on social media on Friday.

The photo of the panther was allegedly taken by a 12-year-old boy and has been deemed authentic by AI and deepfake experts. However, forest department officials are not yet confirming the presence of a black panther.

A search operation has been initiated in the area where the panther was reportedly sighted. Forest team increased their surveillance in the entire slum area, and residents are being urged to remain vigilant.

Meanwhile, the boy who claimed to have captured the image is also being questioned. Forest officials are also investigating whether the photo might have been taken elsewhere.

Black Panther in Seoni Forest

According to forest department officials, Black panthers in Madhya Pradesh are typically only found in Seoni Malwa forests. Their presence in Indore would be a rare and significant occurrence.

The 12-year-old boy who captured the black panther is repeatedly changing his statement during questioning by forest officials causing delays in the investigation. Officials are questioning the boy, his parents, neighbors, and other residents of the slum.