 Indore News: 35-Year-Old Woman Dies After Being Hit By Train, Suicide Suspected
A 35-year-old woman from Indore’s Banganga area died after being hit by a train near Laxmibai Nagar station on Friday morning. GRP found her injured and rushed her to MY Hospital, where she died during treatment. Police suspect suicide and are investigating the circumstances. A post-mortem has been conducted.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 02:59 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old woman died after being hit by a train on Friday morning in Indore.

The accident occurred near the Banganga area, where GRP officers found her injured and took her to MY Hospital for treatment, where she succumbed to her injuries. Police are investigating the case, suspecting suicide.

According to the GRP police, Nikita Parmar (35), wife of Mukesh Parmar, a resident of Karma Nagar, Banganga, was found injured near platform number 1 of Laxmibai Nagar station around 5 am. Police officers present at the scene immediately took her to the hospital, but she died during treatment.

After the incident, police found a mobile phone with the woman, through which they contacted her brother in Kannod, who later informed her husband Mukesh.

According to family members, Nikita had slept in the room with her three-month-old son the previous night. No one noticed when she left the house, locking the door from the outside.

The woman's house is about 1.5 kilometers from the accident site. Her husband, Mukesh, told the police that they had a normal conversation the previous night. Nikita had recently returned from her parents' home and was not suffering from any illness.

Nikita was married for about 13 years and had a three-month-old son. Her husband and father-in-law work as tailors. After receiving the information, family members from Kannod arrived in Indore.

Police have conducted a post-mortem examination and are investigating all aspects of the case.

