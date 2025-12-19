Indore News: Another Held From Gujarat In Digital Arrest Scam | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aerodrome police arrested another person from Gujarat in connection with a ‘digital arrest’ scam targeting an elderly woman. The victim was defrauded of Rs 29.70 lakh after being falsely accused of having links to a terrorist organisation.

DCP Krishan Lalchandani said that the accused, identified as Siddharth, was arrested in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The arrest followed discovery that Rs 6 lakh had been transferred into his account from a primary fraudster's account based in Shillong. During interrogation, Siddharth allegedly confessed to withdrawing the money from an ATM and handing it over to an associate, Kuldeep Parmar.

Both Siddharth Chauhan and Kuldeep Parmar are reportedly habitual offenders with multiple cybercrime cases already registered against them in Gujarat.

Police have also detained a suspect from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, after Rs 3 lakh from the fraudster’s account was traced to his bank records and are interrogating him.

Earlier, police arrested a youth named Akash Rajawat from Gwalior. His arrest came after police found that funds from the main fraudster’s Shillong-based account were being routed through his personal bank account.