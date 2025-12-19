 Indore News: Another Held From Gujarat In Digital Arrest Scam
Aerodrome police arrested another person from Gujarat in connection with a ‘digital arrest’ scam targeting an elderly woman. The victim was defrauded of Rs 29.70 lakh after being falsely accused of having links to a terrorist organisation.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 12:18 PM IST
Indore News: Another Held From Gujarat In Digital Arrest Scam

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aerodrome police arrested another person from Gujarat in connection with a ‘digital arrest’ scam targeting an elderly woman. The victim was defrauded of Rs 29.70 lakh after being falsely accused of having links to a terrorist organisation.

DCP Krishan Lalchandani said that the accused, identified as Siddharth, was arrested in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The arrest followed discovery that Rs 6 lakh had been transferred into his account from a primary fraudster's account based in Shillong. During interrogation, Siddharth allegedly confessed to withdrawing the money from an ATM and handing it over to an associate, Kuldeep Parmar.

Earlier, police arrested a youth named Akash Rajawat from Gwalior. His arrest came after police found that funds from the main fraudster’s Shillong-based account were being routed through his personal bank account.

