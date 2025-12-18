 Indore News: MTech Student Duped Of ₹1.13 Lakh In Online Job Scam
An MTech student fell victim to an online job fraud, losing Rs 1.13 lakh in the Aerodrome police station area. The victim lodged a complaint after realising she had been duped by a scammer posing as a recruitment manager.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 11:50 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An MTech student fell victim to an online job fraud, losing Rs 1.13 lakh in the Aerodrome police station area. The victim lodged a complaint after realising she had been duped by a scammer posing as a recruitment manager.

DCP Krishan Lalchandani said that the victim received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number. The sender identified himself as Divya Mehta, claiming to be a recruitment manager at Affle India Limited. He offered her a position as a "Google Online Auditor," promising lucrative daily earnings ranging from Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000.

To gain her trust, the fraudster initially assigned a simple task: providing a five-star rating to a hotel on Google Maps. Upon sending a screenshot of the completed task, the victim was promised Rs 150.

Under the guise of "processing fees" and "investment tasks," the accused convinced the student into transferring money. What started as a small request for Rs 500 quickly turned into multiple transactions totaling Rs 1,13,000.

The police registered a case against unidentified accused under sections 318(4),319(2) of the BNS and 66 (D) of the IT Act.

