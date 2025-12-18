 Indore News: Nearly 100 Rolls Of Chinese Manjha Seized, 2 Arrested, Shop Sealed
Indore News: Nearly 100 Rolls Of Chinese Manjha Seized, 2 Arrested, Shop Sealed

A total of 48 rolls of Chinese manjha were seized from a person named Rudra Gupta and another 48 rolls of banned manjha were recovered from Raja Karan Verma. A shop located on MG Road, from where the manjha was being sold, was also sealed by the police on Wednesday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 11:48 PM IST
This followed the arrest of two accused named Mohan Kushwaha and Govind Gupta with banned Chinese manjha from whom three rolls of prohibited Chinese manjha were seized, on December 16, based on informer information. A case was registered under the relevant sections.

