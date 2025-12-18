Indore News: Nearly 100 Rolls Of Chinese Manjha Seized, 2 Arrested, Shop Sealed | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 48 rolls of Chinese manjha were seized from a person named Rudra Gupta and another 48 rolls of banned manjha were recovered from Raja Karan Verma. A shop located on MG Road, from where the manjha was being sold, was also sealed by the police on Wednesday.

This followed the arrest of two accused named Mohan Kushwaha and Govind Gupta with banned Chinese manjha from whom three rolls of prohibited Chinese manjha were seized, on December 16, based on informer information. A case was registered under the relevant sections.

These arrests are part of police action against people involved in the sale of banned Chinese manjha, which poses a serious threat to human life and public safety. Acting on the directions of senior police officers, a team was formed to identify and take action against those violating government orders.

Police said that strict action will continue against anyone involved in the sale or distribution of Chinese manjha. The operation was carried out by the Khajrana police team, whose efforts were appreciated by senior officers. The drive against dangerous kite-flying materials will continue to ensure the safety of citizens.