Indore News: 48 Commercial & Domestic LPG Cylinders Seized From Sanwer

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team of food and the revenue departments conducted a drive against illegal storage of the LPG gas cylinders and seized 48 commercial and domestic cylinders from three different places in Sanwer on Thursday.

SDM Sanwer Ghanshyam Dhangar said that several establishments were found violating gas safety norms during the inspection. During the checking, Pappu and Pappu Restaurant was found storing 16 commercial gas cylinders illegally. All the cylinders were seized on the spot. Similarly, during the inspection of Madhuban Restaurant, six commercial gas cylinders were found stored without authorisation and these were also seized by the team.

In another action, a loaded vehicle belonging to the Shreyansh Gas Agency was found parked for a long time in a populated residential area. Upon inspection, officials recovered 23 domestic gas cylinders and three commercial gas cylinders from the vehicle.

SDM Dhangar further said that such negligence can lead to serious accidents, including fire hazards and explosions. Therefore, the administration will continue regular inspections and take strict legal action against anyone found violating gas safety regulations.