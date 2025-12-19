Indore News: Clash Between Two Student Groups In Indore’s Bhawarkua Area, FIRs Registered | FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A clash broke out between two groups of students in the Bhawarkua area of Indore was reported on Friday. The clash allegedly led to a physical fight between both sides.

Following complaints from the students, Bhawarkua police have registered separate FIRs against both groups.

According to the police, the incident took place in the parking area of the School of Economics. Aryan Bilawalia, a resident of village Ajnod, filed a complaint against two others.

He stated that on Thursday afternoon, he was standing near his car when an argument started between his friend Harsh and the accused.

Aryan alleged that Anshul and Tanish assaulted Harsh using fists, kicks, and a belt. When Aryan tried to intervene, he was also beaten, and the glass of his car was broken.

In a counter complaint, Tanish Khichi, a resident of Indrapuri, lodged an FIR against Harsh, Nipun, and Devraj.

Tanish told the police that Harsh spoke to him rudely and when he objected, Harsh and his friends assaulted him.

Police said that Tanish Khichi is a first-year BBA student, while the other accused students are also studying in the same course. Aryan Bilawalia is a first-year BPES student.

Further investigation into the matter is ongoing.