From Pizza Sandwich To Bachelor Aloo Masala Sandwich, Check Out 10 Best Places In Indore

Sandwiches have become the new comfort food these days. One reason is there is no rule to prepare the dish. You want a healthy bite, pack it with paneer or chicken, vieggies and beans. If your heart wants to induldge in guilt, grill the breads in butter and add loads of cheese and your favouraite stuffing. Make it as you like and relish...What's even better that cooking on your own is go to these best places to enjoy your favouraite one!

The city has something for every sandwich lover!

Here are the top 10 must try sandwich spots in Indore you definitely need to try.

1) Tinku's

Tinku Sandwich is a beloved street style gem known for its variety of loaded, flavourful sandwiches. This buzzing spot serves up cheesy, spicy creations that locals can’t get enough of. Each bite packs a punch of taste and nostalgia.

Location: Metro Tower, Vijay Nagar, Indore

Must Try: Cheese Paneer Club Sandwich,Pizza Cheese Sandwich & Mexican Sandwich

Prices: Sandwiches starting at ₹70 ( 300 for two)

2) The Grilled Tip

GrilledTip is a Favourite spot for sandwich lovers, especially known for its rich, sauces that elevate every bite. The sandwiches are grilled to perfection withfreshness. Sanwich lovers must visit this place and try the varieties served.

Location: 364, Vijay Nagar, Indore

Must Try: Pulled Chicken Sandwich with Fries, Caesar Dressing Chicken Sandwich, Toasted Caprese & Indie Paneer Makhani Sandwich

Price: ₹450-550 for two approx.

3) Nomadic By Firangi

Nomadic by Firangi is a cozy cafe that is a must-visit for every sandwich lover. With an impressive variety of mouthwatering sandwiches and a relaxed, inviting vibe. Its favourite among the youth. The friendly staff and warm ambiance make it a perfect spot. A true hidden gem that you must check out.

Location: Plot 81, Vijay Nagar, Indore

Must Try: Coleslaw Sandwich, Roasted Chicken and Cheese Sandwich & Mumbai Masala Grilled Sandwich

Price: ₹800 for two approx.

4) Shyam Sandwich

Shyam Sandwich in Indore that is famous for its unique and flavourful fusion style sansdwiches and irresistible red and green chutneys. These chutneys take every sandwich to the next level, adding the perfect kick. Crispy, spicy, and packed with taste, its favourite among the locals it is a true gem for street food enthusiasts.

Location: Multiple outlets across Indore (Vijay Nagar, New Palasia)

Must Try: Paneer Pizza Grilled, Masala Cheese Grilled

Prices start at ₹35 to ₹350

5) Sencia

Sencia is a budget friendly cafe in indore. It is known for for serving up classic Bombay style sandwiches that hit the spot every time. Sandwiches are Crispy, spicy, and generously loaded, each sandwich is a flavour-packed treat. Its a go to place for street food lovers craving that authentic Mumbai taste.

Location: Near Old Softvision College, Vijay Nagar, Indore

Must Try: Bombay Kacha Sandwich, Grilled Fusion Sandwich & Masala Cheese Sandwich

Prices: ₹400-450 for two approx.

6) Bake n Shake

Bake n Shake is a popular cafe chain across MP, loved for its delicious food and especially its signature sandwiches. It is Known for using fresh bread and bold, flavourful sauces, every bite is a treat. Their sides perfectly complement the meals, making it a satisfying experience.

Location: Satya Sai Square, Vijay Nagar, Indore

Must Try: Non-Veg club sandwich, Grilled Sandwich, Pizza Topping Sandwich & Mushroom Cheese

Prices: ₹500 for two approx.

7) Namo Sandwich

Namo Sandwich is a legendary spot with years of sandwich making expertise, beloved for its consistency and classic street style flavours. Known for generous fillings and perfectly toasted bread, it’s a go-to for locals it ia a A must-try for anyone craving that nostalgic sandwich experience done right.

Location: 1st Floor, Main Road, Opposite Bank Baroda HIG-LIG, Indore

Must Try: Cheese Corn Sandwich, Pizza Sandwich & Paneer Tandoori Sandwich.

Prices: ₹300 for two approx.

8) Make My Sandwich

Make my sandwich is a famous sandwich spot, that serves Bombay special sandwiches, Avocado to regular veggie that are so mouthwatering. The best part is the customers can also customize their sandwiches according to their taste. You must visit this spot for amazing sandwiches.

Location: Plot 42, Part-2, Vijay Nagar, Indore

Must Try: Avocado Veggie Bread Sandwich, Bombay Bachelor Aloo Masala & Veggie Keema Bread Sandwich.

Prices: ₹400-500 for two approx.

9) ILS – I Love Sandwichh

I love sandwich is a newly opend café in indore It has already become so popular for its amazing sandwich varieties. They serve authentic classic sandwiches with diiferent variety of chutneys and sauces along with sandwich making it perfect for your cravings.

Location: Ground Floor, Khatiwala Tank, Sapna Sangeeta, Indore.

Must Try: Indori Masala Cheese Sandwich & Club Cheese Sandwich

Prices: ₹500 For two approx.

10) Samir Healthy Bites

Samir Healthy Bites is the go to spot for health-conscious foodies in Indore.It was initially started as a food stall and it is Known for its nutritious and delicious sandwiches. THIS is place that strikes the perfect balance between taste and wellness it focus on fresh ingredients and top notch hygiene.

Location: Nrear Saket Square, old Palasia

Must Try: Avocado Toast, & Pesto Avocado Toast

Prices: ₹300-400 for two approx.