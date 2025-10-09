 Madhya Pradesh October 9 2025, Weather Update: Monsoon Withdraws From 12 Districts; Nights Get Cooler From Sharad Poornima
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh October 9 2025, Weather Update: Monsoon Withdraws From 12 Districts; Nights Get Cooler From Sharad Poornima

Madhya Pradesh October 9 2025, Weather Update: Monsoon Withdraws From 12 Districts; Nights Get Cooler From Sharad Poornima

The department said that the entire state is about to experience monsoon withdrawal within the next two to three days.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 11:59 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh October 8 2025, Weather Update: Heavy Rain Period Ends In State; Only Drizzle Ahead | Unsplash

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is witnessing the return of sunshine during the day and mild cool weather at night as the monsoon withdraws from the state.

According to the Meteorological Department, the monsoon has completely retreated from 12 districts like Gwalior, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Guna, Agar-Malwa, Neemuch, Mandsaur and Ratlam along with parts of Raigarh and Ashoknagar.

Read Also
From Pizza Sandwich To Bachelor Aloo Masala Sandwich, Check Out 10 Best Places In Indore
article-image

The department said that the entire state is about to experience monsoon withdrawal within the next two to three days.

For now, no active rain system is present over Madhya Pradesh. However, light drizzle is expected in the eastern districts such as Chhindwara, Randhurna Seoni, Balaghat, Mandia, Pindari and Anuppur over the next two days.

FPJ Shorts
HSBC India Launches ‘Innovation Banking’ With $1 Billion Fund To Boost Startup Growth And Entrepreneurship
HSBC India Launches ‘Innovation Banking’ With $1 Billion Fund To Boost Startup Growth And Entrepreneurship
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Shiv Sena (UBT) Challenges PCMC Ward Structure In Bombay High Court; Hearing Set For October 15
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Shiv Sena (UBT) Challenges PCMC Ward Structure In Bombay High Court; Hearing Set For October 15
Karnataka: 7-Year-Old Student Dies In Fire At Kodagu Residential School
Karnataka: 7-Year-Old Student Dies In Fire At Kodagu Residential School
Delhi Government Launches Mandatory Online First-Aid Training For Teachers To Handle Health Emergencies
Delhi Government Launches Mandatory Online First-Aid Training For Teachers To Handle Health Emergencies

A yellow alert for light rain and thunderstorms has been issued for these areas, while the rest of the state will experience dry and sunny weather.

Read Also
From Bombay Kacchaa To Avocado Toast, 10 Best Sandwich Places In Bhopal
article-image

Meteorologists predict that the coming days will be sunny and cloudy, with low temperatures a at night.

Many cities recorded nighttime temperatures below 20°C. Dhar, Indore, and Raigarh at around 17.6°C, Bhopal at 19.6°C, Ujjain at 19°C, Gwalior at 22,1°C and Jabalpur at 21°C. By October 11, the entire state is expected to have bright sunshine with no rain forecast, marking the end of the monsoon season in Madhya Pradesh.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh October 9 2025, Weather Update: Monsoon Withdraws From 12 Districts; Nights Get...

Madhya Pradesh October 9 2025, Weather Update: Monsoon Withdraws From 12 Districts; Nights Get...

Bhopal News: Lokayukta Traps Three RES Employees Taking ₹8000 Bribe

Bhopal News: Lokayukta Traps Three RES Employees Taking ₹8000 Bribe

Bhopal News: ‘Sir G’ Calls Over 100 Government School Teachers In City To Extort Money

Bhopal News: ‘Sir G’ Calls Over 100 Government School Teachers In City To Extort Money

Madhya Pradesh Police Arrest Coldrif Cough Syrup Pharma Owner S Ranganathan Over Deaths Of 20...

Madhya Pradesh Police Arrest Coldrif Cough Syrup Pharma Owner S Ranganathan Over Deaths Of 20...

Bhopal News: UAD Rolls Out Face Recognition System To End Fake Attendance In 416 ULBs

Bhopal News: UAD Rolls Out Face Recognition System To End Fake Attendance In 416 ULBs