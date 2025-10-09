Madhya Pradesh October 9 2025, Weather Update: Monsoon Withdraws From 12 Districts; Nights Get Cooler From Sharad Poornima

Madhya Pradesh October 8 2025, Weather Update: Heavy Rain Period Ends In State; Only Drizzle Ahead | Unsplash

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is witnessing the return of sunshine during the day and mild cool weather at night as the monsoon withdraws from the state.

According to the Meteorological Department, the monsoon has completely retreated from 12 districts like Gwalior, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Guna, Agar-Malwa, Neemuch, Mandsaur and Ratlam along with parts of Raigarh and Ashoknagar.

Read Also From Pizza Sandwich To Bachelor Aloo Masala Sandwich, Check Out 10 Best Places In Indore

The department said that the entire state is about to experience monsoon withdrawal within the next two to three days.

For now, no active rain system is present over Madhya Pradesh. However, light drizzle is expected in the eastern districts such as Chhindwara, Randhurna Seoni, Balaghat, Mandia, Pindari and Anuppur over the next two days.

A yellow alert for light rain and thunderstorms has been issued for these areas, while the rest of the state will experience dry and sunny weather.

Read Also From Bombay Kacchaa To Avocado Toast, 10 Best Sandwich Places In Bhopal

Meteorologists predict that the coming days will be sunny and cloudy, with low temperatures a at night.

Many cities recorded nighttime temperatures below 20°C. Dhar, Indore, and Raigarh at around 17.6°C, Bhopal at 19.6°C, Ujjain at 19°C, Gwalior at 22,1°C and Jabalpur at 21°C. By October 11, the entire state is expected to have bright sunshine with no rain forecast, marking the end of the monsoon season in Madhya Pradesh.