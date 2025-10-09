 MP News: Toxic Cough Syrup Search In Shajapur; Samples Collected From 8 Medical Stores
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 02:16 PM IST
article-image

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): After the recent deaths of children in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara and Betul districts due to toxic ‘Colfrif’ syrup, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) department in Shajapur has launched an inspection.

Officials inspected eight medical stores on Thursday to check that no banned or inferior quality syrups were being sold.

article-image

During the inspection, the FDA team collected eight samples of various cough syrups from these stores for lab testing.

Drug Inspector Pradeep confirmed that no banned brands such as Coldrif, which have been prohibited due to the tragic incidents, were found at any of the medical shops.

The official said that the collected samples will be sent for chemical tests and strict action will be taken if any are found to be of low quality or inferior.

article-image

Meanwhile, the department has issued strict warnings to all medical store owners across the district, directing them to have coordinance with drug safety rules and avoid keeping or selling any prohibited medicines.

The inspection drive is part of an ongoing state-wide operation to curb the sale of unsafe medicinal products.

Authorities have assured the public that several steps are being taken to prevent any happenings of incidents similar to Chhindwara and Betul districts

