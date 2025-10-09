 MP News: Pregnant Woman Abducted By Ex-Lover Before Karva Chauth In Gwalior; Husband & In-Laws Brutally Beaten
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Pregnant Woman Abducted By Ex-Lover Before Karva Chauth In Gwalior; Husband & In-Laws Brutally Beaten

MP News: Pregnant Woman Abducted By Ex-Lover Before Karva Chauth In Gwalior; Husband & In-Laws Brutally Beaten

According to information, the attackers abducted the daughter-in-law, Annu Gujjar, who is nine months pregnant. Her husband Girraj Gujjar, in-laws were injured and are being treated at Jai Arogya Hospital.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 12:58 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image | Freepik

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A pregnant woman was allegedly abducted and her family was brutally beaten by her ex-lover and aides in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Wednesday. The accused group barged in their residence, thrashed the family with the gun butt, threatened to kill them and picked up their daughter-in-law.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Traffic Fine Pile Up; E-Challans Worth Over ₹5 Crore Issued, Only ₹50 Lakh Paid So...
article-image

According to information, the attackers abducted the daughter-in-law, Annu Gujjar, who is nine months pregnant. Her husband Girraj Gujjar, in-laws were injured and are being treated at Jai Arogya Hospital.

The incident happened in Girja village in Gwalior.

Girraj had married Annu from Sesipura village in Sheopur about one and a half years ago. Since their marriage, Yogendra Gujjar, also called Yogi, from Tilauda village in Morena, had been harassing Girraj.

FPJ Shorts
Zoho Founder Sridhar Vembu Reflects On 20 Years Of Hard Work After Rapid Adoption, Netizens React, 'Good Things Take Time'
Zoho Founder Sridhar Vembu Reflects On 20 Years Of Hard Work After Rapid Adoption, Netizens React, 'Good Things Take Time'
After Gold’s Record-Breaking Run Above $4,000, Silver Now Eyes Historic USD 50 Breakout; Could Outshine Gold In 2025 Rally
After Gold’s Record-Breaking Run Above $4,000, Silver Now Eyes Historic USD 50 Breakout; Could Outshine Gold In 2025 Rally
"What Is this? You Can’t Discuss The Paper?" Delhi HC Raises Questions Over SSC’s Social Media Gag On Exam Paper Discussions
IND W vs SA W, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Rain Threatens To Spoil Vizag Clash, What Happens If Match Gets Abandoned?
IND W vs SA W, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Rain Threatens To Spoil Vizag Clash, What Happens If Match Gets Abandoned?

Yogendra arrived with about 15 men, including Kalli, DP, Tehsila, Sheru, Bhola, Bijji, Satyveer, and Pradeep on Wednesday night.

Read Also
Bhopal News: 50-Year-Old Hangs Self After Son Objects To His Drinking
article-image

Annu had love affair with Yogi before marriage

Ten men fired shots outside, while five entered the house and attacked the family. After beating Girraj’s father Brajlal, mother Bhagwati, grandmother Dhanwanti, and uncle Rameshwar, the men took Annu away.

Police said Yogendra had a previous love affair with Annu, but they never married. He reportedly abducted her two days before Karva Chauth.

Doctors confirmed that no one was shot, but all the victims were injured in the attack.

Rameshwar’s condition is serious. Police have registered a case against Yogendra and his accomplices, who already have several criminal cases, and the investigation is ongoing.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Pregnant Woman Abducted By Ex-Lover Before Karva Chauth In Gwalior; Husband & In-Laws...

MP News: Pregnant Woman Abducted By Ex-Lover Before Karva Chauth In Gwalior; Husband & In-Laws...

Bhopal Food Corner: From Gourmet To Street-Style, 7 Best Burger Places In Bhopal You Just Can’t...

Bhopal Food Corner: From Gourmet To Street-Style, 7 Best Burger Places In Bhopal You Just Can’t...

Madhya Pradesh October 9 2025, Weather Update: Monsoon Withdraws From 12 Districts; Nights Get...

Madhya Pradesh October 9 2025, Weather Update: Monsoon Withdraws From 12 Districts; Nights Get...

Bhopal News: Lokayukta Traps Three RES Employees Taking ₹8000 Bribe

Bhopal News: Lokayukta Traps Three RES Employees Taking ₹8000 Bribe

Bhopal News: ‘Sir G’ Calls Over 100 Government School Teachers In City To Extort Money

Bhopal News: ‘Sir G’ Calls Over 100 Government School Teachers In City To Extort Money