MP News: Pregnant Woman Abducted By Ex-Lover Before Karva Chauth In Gwalior; Husband & In-Laws Brutally Beaten

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A pregnant woman was allegedly abducted and her family was brutally beaten by her ex-lover and aides in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Wednesday. The accused group barged in their residence, thrashed the family with the gun butt, threatened to kill them and picked up their daughter-in-law.

According to information, the attackers abducted the daughter-in-law, Annu Gujjar, who is nine months pregnant. Her husband Girraj Gujjar, in-laws were injured and are being treated at Jai Arogya Hospital.

The incident happened in Girja village in Gwalior.

Girraj had married Annu from Sesipura village in Sheopur about one and a half years ago. Since their marriage, Yogendra Gujjar, also called Yogi, from Tilauda village in Morena, had been harassing Girraj.

Yogendra arrived with about 15 men, including Kalli, DP, Tehsila, Sheru, Bhola, Bijji, Satyveer, and Pradeep on Wednesday night.

Annu had love affair with Yogi before marriage

Ten men fired shots outside, while five entered the house and attacked the family. After beating Girraj’s father Brajlal, mother Bhagwati, grandmother Dhanwanti, and uncle Rameshwar, the men took Annu away.

Police said Yogendra had a previous love affair with Annu, but they never married. He reportedly abducted her two days before Karva Chauth.

Doctors confirmed that no one was shot, but all the victims were injured in the attack.

Rameshwar’s condition is serious. Police have registered a case against Yogendra and his accomplices, who already have several criminal cases, and the investigation is ongoing.