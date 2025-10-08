 Bhopal News: 50-Year-Old Hangs Self After Son Objects To His Drinking
Deceased used to come home drunk daily due to which disputes arose

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 06:18 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: 50-Year-Old Hangs Self After Son Objects To His Drinking | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 50-year-old man allegedly hanged himself to death in Bhopal's Kolar area late Tuesday night after his son objected to him coming home drunk.

According to the information, when the son tried to stop him drinking, the father got furious and began hurling abuses on him. After the argument, the angry son left the house.

However, when he returned a short while later, he found his father hanging from the noose.

Police have registered a case in the matter and started an investigation.

article-image

According to SI Jogendra Negi of Kolar Police Station, the deceased was identified as 50-year-old Shivgharge, a resident of Kanhakunj, who worked at a furniture shop and also served as a watchman for the colony.

He is survived by 4 daughters and a son. His wife left for Khandwa with her daughter to stay with a relative, 2 days ago.

Only his son and Shivgharge were at home. Shivgharge was addicted to alcohol and would return home drunk almost every day.

article-image

He returned home in an intoxicated state on Tuesday night . When his son, who was present at home, objected, he scolded him severely.

The son left the house in anger. When he returned at around 11:30 pm, he found his father Shivgharge hanging from a noose.

The son took him down from the noose and took him to the hospital, where he was declared dead. The police are investigating the matter.

