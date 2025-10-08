MP Shocker! Newborn Found In Garbage Pile At Tikamgarh District Hospital; Four Detained |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Yet another newborn was abandoned in Madhya Pradesh and was found dumped in a pile of garbage in Tikamgarh District Hospital, as reported on Wednesday.

According to information, the incident took place on Tuesday evening and the baby was found in the bushes near the hospital’s main gate. Locals informed authorities and the baby was immediately admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Police reached the spot soon after and began an investigation. CCTV footage showed a woman and 3 men arriving on 2 motorcycles near the location.

The footage also helped police identify and arrest the suspects involved.

Acting quickly, police detained the suspects from near Jeevan Hospital on Collectorate Road.

Tikamgarh Kotwali police have registered an FIR against unidentified persons after the incident. Based on CCTV footage, police detained 4 people - including a woman - for questioning.

Additional SP Vikram Singh said that the detained individuals are being questioned. Preliminary investigation suggests the baby was abandoned by an unmarried woman.

Police are also verifying whether the delivery took place at Jeevan Hospital or elsewhere. Documents have been sought to confirm the woman’s age.

Officials said that once the investigation is complete, a named FIR will be registered against those involved.

The probe is currently underway.