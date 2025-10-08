MP Cough Syrup Death: Respifresh TR & Relief Cough Syrups Found To Be Of Inferior Quality During Inspection In Jabalpur; Govt Steps Up Surveillance

MP News: District Drug Department Conducted Investigations At medical Stores In Jabalpur; Several Cough Syrup Banned |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): After 20 children died due to Coldrif cough syrup across Madhya Pradesh, government has escalated its surveillance.

A team from the District Drug Department launched an inspection in Jabalpur. They checked local medical stores to see the quality of cough syrups available in the market.

Officials visited around four medical stores in the Jabalpur and collected samples of various cough syrup brands for laboratory testing.

During the inspection, samples of Respifresh TR and Relief Cough Syrup were found to be inferior which raisied serious health concerns.

The department seized multiple brands of cough syrup and imposed a temporary ban on their sale until further testing confirms their safety standards.

Health officials have also issued an advisory urging parents not to give cough syrup to children below two years of age without a doctor’s prescription, as improper dosage can result in life-threatening risks.

The Drug Department said that the investigations are still ongoing, and strict action will be taken against manufacturers and distributors found guilty of supplying medicines of low quality.