 MP Cough Syrup Deaths One More Child Dead, Toll Rises To 20; Police Teams Sent To Tamil Nadu To Arrest Owner Of 'Coldrif'
Five children are currently hospitalised In critical condition

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 03:36 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The death toll rose to 20 after one more child fell victim to Coldrif cough syrup in Madhya Pradesh. Notably, three deaths were reported in past 24 hours.

Of total 20, 17 children died in Chhindwara, one in Pandhurna and two in Betul.

Five children are hospitalised in critical condition in Nagpur. The government said that the owner of the accused company, 'Coldrif', will be arrested soon. Police teams have alreadly been sent to Chennai and Kachipuram to nab him.

Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Rajendra Shukla said that 20 children have lost their lives in this unfortunate incident.

The government is taking a very strict approach. Chhindwara police team has reached Chennai and Kachipuram to arrest the owner of the accused cold drink manufacturer. Regarding the IMA doctor's strike, Shukla urged them not to go on strike and instead focus on their work. He urged them to follow the Indian government and ICMR advisory against giving cough syrup to children under four years of age.

Shukla said that he visited Nagpur yesterday, where five children are hospitalized. He met with their families and examined the children. Everyone is making every effort to save the children.

Three children died in the last 24 hours

Dhani Deharia (1.5 years old) from Tamia, Jyanshu Yaduvanshi (2 years old) from Junnardev, and Vedansh Pawar (2.5 years old) from Ridhora died while undergoing treatment at various hospitals in Nagpur.

These deaths bring the total number of deaths in Chhindwara district to 17. One child has already died in Pandhurna. Two children have also died in Betul. Five children are still battling for life in Nagpur hospitals.

Health deteriorated after consuming syrup, investigation reveals negligence.

