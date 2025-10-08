 MP News: Gwalior's 'Missing 'Mother-Son Duo Found Near Pakistan Border After 3 Months; Woman Reveals She Wanted To Stay In Gurudwara Away From Family
MP News: Gwalior's 'Missing 'Mother-Son Duo Found Near Pakistan Border After 3 Months; Woman Reveals She Wanted To Stay In Gurudwara Away From Family

The Bahodapur police traced and recovered the woman and her child and later handed them over to their family.

Updated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 12:48 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Woman & Son Who Went Missing From Gwalior In July, Found Near Pakistan Border; Reunited With Family | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A missing woman and her 9-year-old son from Gwalior were found safe near the Pakistan border in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district, as reported on Wednesday.  The duo went untracable in July before they could be finally located in October.

The Bahodapur police traced and recovered the woman and her child and later handed them over to their family.

According to police, the woman is a resident of Bahodapur area. She had left home around 3 months ago on July 24, saying she was going to drop her son at school. 

However, neither of them returned home. Her husband lodged a missing person report immediately after 

Under the direction of Bahodapur police station in-charge, Head Constable Jayaram was assigned to the case. He first contacted the woman’s relatives and acquaintances, but no leads emerged. 

Later, he tracked her social media activity and found a clue through her Instagram account. By carefully communicating with her, Jayaram gained her trust and obtained her phone number.

During questioning, the woman revealed that she was living at Batala Gurudwara in Punjab. Acting on this information, the officer was sent to Punjab. 

Further investigation using technical inputs revealed that the woman and her son were staying in Kahanuman village, near the Pakistan border in Gurdaspur.

Jayaram, with the help of local police, reached the location and safely recovered both. The woman and her son were handed over to their family in the presence of Punjab Police.

During questioning, the woman clarified that she was not under any pressure or a victim of any crime. 

She said she had left Gwalior on her own, stayed for some days at a Gurudwara in Amritsar, and later started living with an acquaintance in Batala.

