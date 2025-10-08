Madhya Pradesh October 8 2025, Weather Update: Heavy Rain Period Ends In State; Only Drizzle Ahead | Unsplash

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rains across Madhya Pradesh have now come to an end, with only light drizzle expected in the coming days.

According to Meteorologists, a western disturbance remains active over the state but is likely to cause only dsipersed light rain over the southern districts for the next three days. Conditions for the withdrawal of the monsoon are also improving rapidly.

Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur witnessed a mix of sunshine and clouds on Tuesday. Drizzle was reported in Shivpuri.

The Meteorological Department confirmed that the monsoon has already withdrawn from Gwalior, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Guna, Neemuch, Mandsaur and Ratlam, with further withdrawal expected soon.

This year, the monsoon entered Madhya Pradesh on June 16, a day later than usual. Though withdrawal generally completes by October 6 but this year it has been delayed.

Guna district recorded the highest rainfall at 65.6 inches, followed by Mandla and Raisen with over 62 inches each. Shajapur, Khargone, Khandwa, Barwani, and Dhar recorded the lowest rainfall.

Indore division, which earlier faced a severe rainfall deficit, met its normal quota after heavy September rains. Meanwhile, the Gwalior-Chambal and eastern divisions particularly Sagar, Rewa and Jabalpurhave received surplus rainfall, exceeding seasonal averages in most districts.