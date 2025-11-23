 MP News: Varanasi-Jabalpur Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing In Katni After Mid-Air Technical Fault; Woman Pilot & Helicopter Safe - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Varanasi-Jabalpur Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing In Katni After Mid-Air Technical Fault; Woman Pilot & Helicopter Safe - VIDEO

MP News: Varanasi-Jabalpur Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing In Katni After Mid-Air Technical Fault; Woman Pilot & Helicopter Safe - VIDEO

The woman pilot, Simran Singh, spotted a red warning signal on the display panel and immediately decided to make an emergency landing. The 5-seater helicopter was flying over Madhya Pradesh when the engine reportedly started vibrating and losing power. Realising the danger, the pilot contacted the control room and requested permission for an emergency landing.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Sunday, November 23, 2025, 02:23 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Varanasi-Jabalpur Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing In Katni After Mid-Air Technical Fault; Woman Pilot & Helicopter Safe - VIDEO | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A major accident was averted after a private helicopter flying from Varanasi to Jabalpur developed a sudden technical fault mid-air and made an emergency landing in Katni.

Fortunately, the pilot escaped unhurt and the helicopter remained undamaged.

The incident is said to have taken place on Friday evening and an inspection team from Delhi arrived at the spot on Sunday for inspection.

The woman pilot, Simran Singh, spotted a red warning signal on the display panel and immediately decided to make an emergency landing.

FPJ Shorts
India GCCs Shift From AI Pilots To Large-Scale Adoption With Strong Push For Agentic AI In 2025
India GCCs Shift From AI Pilots To Large-Scale Adoption With Strong Push For Agentic AI In 2025
Markets to Track Key Macroeconomic Data, Global Cues And FPI Trends Amid Derivatives Expiry
Markets to Track Key Macroeconomic Data, Global Cues And FPI Trends Amid Derivatives Expiry
Chennai Weather: Light To Moderate Rainfall Is Predicted On Sunday; IMD Issues Yellow Alert
Chennai Weather: Light To Moderate Rainfall Is Predicted On Sunday; IMD Issues Yellow Alert
BSSC CGL Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 1,541 Positions Ends Tomorrow; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other Details Here
BSSC CGL Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 1,541 Positions Ends Tomorrow; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other Details Here

The 5-seater helicopter was flying over Madhya Pradesh when the engine reportedly started vibrating and losing power. 

Realising the danger, the pilot contacted the control room and requested permission for an emergency landing. 

After scanning the nearby area, she chose the ground of the Government Higher Secondary School in Salaiya-Sihora village of Katni district as the safest spot and landed the helicopter safely.

Thanks to the pilot’s alertness, both the helicopter and the pilot were saved, and no damage or injury was reported.

Read Also
Kuno Forest Retreat Fest 2025-26 Begins: Jungle Safari, Star Gazing, Folk Performance & Traditional...
article-image

Villagers rush to spot 

As soon as villagers saw the helicopter landing in the school ground, panic as well as curiosity spread across the area. 

Within minutes, a crowd of villagers, including children and women, gathered around the helicopter and began taking selfies.

Barhi Police reached the spot immediately and created a security cordon around the helicopter. On the instructions of Katni SP Abhinav Vishwakarma, additional police personnel were also deployed.

The helicopter is said to belong to a private flying company based in Bengaluru, which operates air services across several cities in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Such helicopters are usually used by MPs, MLAs, businessmen and VIP travellers.

Read Also
MP News: Emergency Landing Of Air India Flight At Bhopal Airport After Signalling Problem; 172...
article-image

Team from delhi reached for inspection

At the time of the incident, only the pilot was onboard. The exact cause of the technical fault is still not known, but a sudden malfunction in the engine is suspected.

After the emergency landing, the pilot informed the company’s headquarters in Bengaluru. The firm later requested security assistance from Jabalpur and Katni Police. 

On Sunday morning, a team of engineers from Delhi reached Salaiya and began inspecting the helicopter.

The helicopter is currently parked safely under police supervision. For many villagers, it was the first time they had seen a helicopter from such close range, leaving them all excited.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Damoh–Jabalpur Highway Jammed For 1 km Due To Wedding Rush, Ambulance Stuck For Over An...

MP News: Damoh–Jabalpur Highway Jammed For 1 km Due To Wedding Rush, Ambulance Stuck For Over An...

MP News: Varanasi-Jabalpur Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing In Katni After Mid-Air Technical...

MP News: Varanasi-Jabalpur Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing In Katni After Mid-Air Technical...

MP News: Jabalpur's 'Lady Gang' Abduct Young Girls, Assault Them To Go Viral On Social Media; 3...

MP News: Jabalpur's 'Lady Gang' Abduct Young Girls, Assault Them To Go Viral On Social Media; 3...

MP News: Gas Cylinder Explodes In House After Heater Catches Fire In Jabalpur, Car Parked Nearby...

MP News: Gas Cylinder Explodes In House After Heater Catches Fire In Jabalpur, Car Parked Nearby...

Bhopal News: Diversion Of Anganwadi Workers To SIR To Hit Child, Maternal Health

Bhopal News: Diversion Of Anganwadi Workers To SIR To Hit Child, Maternal Health